The Best Apple Arcade Games You Can Play: May 2020

Finding the best Apple Arcade games can be challenging but we have compiled a list of the best games you can play on the subscription gaming service right now. In a changing world where staying home on a Saturday isn't just normal but is expected of you, Apple Arcade is a literal game-changer. The subscription gaming service from Apple continues to belt out excellent new mobile games for the bargain price of Rs. 99 per month, and we remain hooked and addicted as always. No freemium model, no pay-to-win, no limitations; these games are premium-grade and built for nothing but entertainment.

Apple Arcade is now eight months old and with over 100 games in its catalogue, it can be a little intimidating. No need to worry though, because we have put together a list of our favourite games on the platform. Some of these are new, while others have been around since the launch of Apple Arcade back in September 2019. Here are our picks for the best games you can play on Apple Arcade as of May 2020.

#5: Agent Intercept

One of the better casual games on the platform, Agent Intercept is a classic three-lane endless runner, except that it isn't endless. You have health to watch out for, and you're driving a car-boat convertible that would make James Bond's Aston Martin V12 Vanquish from Die Another Day look like a black-and-yellow taxi. The game puts you in various chases, saving the world from a super-sophisticated group of terrorists by firing missiles and slamming into other vehicles.

It all sounds a bit ridiculous, but we often found ourselves coming back to this game when we didn't feel like playing anything else. The levels are short, the scoring system and difficulty levels keep things challenging, and the visuals and gameplay are top-notch. Agent Intercept is worth having in your Apple Arcade game list precisely for those times when you just need a bit of mindless action.

#4: Spyder

We reviewed Spyder when it was released on Apple Arcade in March. It's a game we've played a few times since, revisiting some of the more interesting levels despite finishing the campaign. It's visually appealing, engaging for about 30 minutes at a time, and has a cute main character and interesting storyline.

The cartoony styling of the levels, the tricky puzzles, and the physics (or lack of them in some levels) all make for fun gameplay. Spyder is also family-friendly and well suited for children to play, thanks to its friendly-looking primary protagonist and complete lack of violence of any form. Our only complaint here is that the game ends too quickly; we really wish there were more levels to play.

#3: Mini Motorways

It's hard to categorise Mini Motorways as a game; you could say it's kind of a puzzle solver, but the beating the game requires much more than simple problem-solving skills. You have to create a network of roads, bridges, and motorways to connect homes to workplaces, allowing the economy of the city to move on. The big challenges here are having supply cater to demand without choking the network.

The artwork and styling is simple - meant to resemble a commuter map - and the game uses real-world cities as the canvas. It's a simple game that keeps you engaged and thinking for a few minutes at a time, and we also found ourselves coming back for the soothing soundtrack that modifies every tune based on the way your city functions. Apart from an AI that can be a bit unpredictable and erratic as the game progresses, there's very little to complain of here.

#2: Beyond Blue

Perhaps the most visually stunning and realistic-looking game on the Apple Arcade platform, Beyond Blue takes you on a literal deep dive into the world of marine biology. The game is educational and engaging, as you swim among fishes, whales, and other sea creatures doing the work of a deep sea diver and marine biologist. The side plot of identifying and video-tagging various sea creatures keeps levels fun as well.

This game also has a fun soundtrack that matches the mood of being in a submarine surrounded by a pristine atoll and abundant marine life. The unique plot, brilliant visuals and family-friendly approach makes this one of the best games on the platform for people of all ages. It's also worth pointing out that this is among the heaviest games on the platform, taking up close to 3GB of storage space on an iOS device.

#1: Sneaky Sasquatch

Among the original set of games to launch with Apple Arcade, Sneaky Sasquatch is our favourite game on the platform for a number of reasons. The cartoony artwork, the absolutely ridiculous storyline and characters, and the fact that there's just so many things to do in this game are what make it so good. At the start you're just trying to eat and sneaking around to find food, but the story eventually has you fighting for your very home by driving racing cars, skiing, golf, and fishing - the last two fortunately aren't as boring as they might sound.

Sneaky Sasquatch is neither too short nor too long, and is challenging and detailed enough to make you want to keep playing even after you've finished the main campaign. The game has gotten a huge update recently, and added a lot of new things to do so even if you've already played it before, it's worth checking out now. This is, in our opinion, one of the first games you should play when you get a new Apple Arcade subscription. If you haven't already played it yet, we recommend you install it now.

