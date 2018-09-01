Why Nvidia's GeForce RTX GPUs Aren't for Ready for Gamers Yet
Battlefield V for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC is the latest entry in the long-running military shooter franchise that sees the series go back to its roots of a World War 2 setting. Like most big budget games, Battlefield V will have a beta before its official release. Dubbed as the Battlefield V open beta, it promises to give us a taste of the game's multiplayer before the newly-announced Battlefield V release date of November 20. Here's what you need to know.
You can play the Battlefield V open beta on September 4, two days before everyone else if you pre-order the game. And if ponying up Rs. 4,499 for a physical copy or Rs.3,500 for a digital copy of Battlefield V ahead of launch seems a bit much, you can get access to it early if you're a subscriber of EA Access on Xbox One. If you're gaming on the PC, a subscription to either Origin Access or Origin Access Premier will let you play the Battlefield V open beta early.
According to EA, the Battlefield V open beta preload date is September 3 at 1:30pm IST.
Battlefield V open beta release date
The Battlefield V open beta release date is September 4 if you've pre-ordered Battlefield V or are an EA Access, Origin Access, or Origin Access Premier subscriber. You can play the Battlefield V open beta for free from September 6.
Battlefield V open beta download size
The Battlefield V open beta download size will be 17GB according to Battlefield V Producer Jaqub Ajmal on Twitter.
When does the Battlefield V open beta end?
The Battlefield V open beta will end on September 12 at 2:30am IST on all platforms.
Battlefield V open beta - PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold requirements
The Battlefield V open beta will not need PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) for PS4 but will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play it.
If the Battlefield V open beta PC minimum and recommended specifications seem familiar, it's because they're identical to 2016's Battlefield 1. So if you're able to play that game fine, you're set for the Battlefield V open beta on PC.
Battlefield V open beta - what to expect
Are you looking forward to Battlefield V or do other games this year like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have your fancy? Let us know via the comments.
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement