Battlefield V for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC is the latest entry in the long-running military shooter franchise that sees the series go back to its roots of a World War 2 setting. Like most big budget games, Battlefield V will have a beta before its official release. Dubbed as the Battlefield V open beta, it promises to give us a taste of the game's multiplayer before the newly-announced Battlefield V release date of November 20. Here's what you need to know.

How to play the Battlefield V open beta early

You can play the Battlefield V open beta on September 4, two days before everyone else if you pre-order the game. And if ponying up Rs. 4,499 for a physical copy or Rs.3,500 for a digital copy of Battlefield V ahead of launch seems a bit much, you can get access to it early if you're a subscriber of EA Access on Xbox One. If you're gaming on the PC, a subscription to either Origin Access or Origin Access Premier will let you play the Battlefield V open beta early.

Battlefield V open beta preload date and time

According to EA, the Battlefield V open beta preload date is September 3 at 1:30pm IST.

Battlefield V open beta release date

The Battlefield V open beta release date is September 4 if you've pre-ordered Battlefield V or are an EA Access, Origin Access, or Origin Access Premier subscriber. You can play the Battlefield V open beta for free from September 6.

Battlefield V open beta download size

The Battlefield V open beta download size will be 17GB according to Battlefield V Producer Jaqub Ajmal on Twitter.

When does the Battlefield V open beta end?

The Battlefield V open beta will end on September 12 at 2:30am IST on all platforms.

Battlefield V open beta - PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold requirements

The Battlefield V open beta will not need PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) for PS4 but will need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play it.

Battlefield V open beta PC system requirements

If the Battlefield V open beta PC minimum and recommended specifications seem familiar, it's because they're identical to 2016's Battlefield 1. So if you're able to play that game fine, you're set for the Battlefield V open beta on PC.

Battlefield V open beta PC minimum system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10

Processor: AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online connection requirements: 512kbps or faster Internet connection

Battlefield V open beta PC recommended systems requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor: AMD FX 8350 Wraith or Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online connection requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Battlefield V open beta - what to expect

64-player Conquest mode: here you'll battle for control of key locations on massive multiplayer map of Rotterdam city or the icy Fjords, using the new fortifications, towable weaponry, and squad reinforcements.

Grand Operations: this mode recreates historical events of World War 2 wherein each round of play represents a day in World War 2's biggest conflicts where your actions in one round affect the very next one.

Tides of War preview: this mode promises new narratives in Battlefield V every few months with a focus on specific aspects of World War 2. The Battlefield V open beta Tides of War preview follows Shock Troops with the Shock Troop Chapter Event. Players who complete in it will earn an exclusive in-game dog tag in Battlefield V at launch.

Are you looking forward to Battlefield V or do other games this year like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have your fancy? Let us know via the comments.

