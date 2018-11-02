We're getting close to the final push by game publishers, before the industry goes on Christmas break. Despite September and October seeing heavy hitters like Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, November is just as loaded with solid games no matter what your gaming platform of choice is such as Hitman 2, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee, Battlefield V, and more. Here's what you have to look forward to.

Battlefield V

Battlefield V is a follow-up to 2016's Battlefield 1 (yes, we realise the error in EA's numbering of its sequels). It's based in World War 2 much like last year's Call of Duty World War 2. Unlike last year's Call of Duty game there are female soldiers, a traditional single-player campaign, and also a battle-royale mode called 'Firestorm'. Though keep in mind that Firestorm or its cooperative modes won't be out until 2019. With this, Black Ops 4, and new updates on PUBG and Fortnite, fans of multiplayer shooters are spoilt for choice this season.

Battlefield V release date: November 20

Battlefield V platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Battlefield V price: Rs. 3,499 on PC, Rs. 4,299 on consoles ($60 in the US)

Fallout 76

This month you'll be able to take a trip to the post-apocalyptic Appalachia in Fallout 76. The game takes a different approach from the other Fallout games, with changes in core gameplay mechanics. Firstly it's an online game with a perpetual game world. Then there's the new four-player cooperative gameplay, similar to what you may have seen in games like The Division or the Destiny series. Even the beloved VATS system is now in real-time, though it still lets you target specific body parts though it didn't seem to work in the Fallout 76 beta. It's not Fallout as you remember it, but we'll know soon enough if this is a change for the better for this beloved franchise.

Fallout 76 release date: November 14

Fallout 76 platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Fallout 76 price: Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US)

Hitman 2

Agent 47 is back, and we're excited about it because one of the game's missions is based in Mumbai, India. In addition to this, Hitman 2 also gives you the option to team up with a friend for the accompanying cooperative mode called Sniper Assassin. Agent 47 can pair up with allies Knight and Stone, each with unique ammo type assigned to them. The Elusive Target mode is back with the first mission featuring Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean as your target. Apt as he seems to get killed in everything he features in.

Hitman 2 release date: November 13

Hitman 2 platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Hitman 2 price: Rs. 1,349 on PC, Rs. 3,499 on consoles ($60 in the US)

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection

What a great time to own a Nintendo Switch. With the Diablo franchise making its Nintendo Switch debut this month, you can slay demons and summon exploding frogs on the go or in front of a big screen. The Diablo 3 Switch version is the complete edition with all DLCs including Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer and in our experience, one of the best versions of this classic. With incredible replayability and some of the most engaging coop multiplayer, expect to stay busy with this game for a long time.

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection release date: November 2

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection platforms: Nintendo Switch

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection price: Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US)

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee

Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon Let's Go Eevee feature all the original 151 Pokemon along with their Mega Evolved forms that appeared in the newer Pokemon games and combines gameplay elements from Pokemon Go on Android and iOS. Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee features many firsts, including co-op play, ability to see the Pokemon before encountering them in a battle, a new specialised Pokeball controller, and integration with Pokemon Go. Nintendo may not have an official presence in India, but expect it to make it here all the same given the series' massive popularity with all age groups.

Pokemon Let's Go release date: November 16

Pokemon Let's Go platforms: Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Let's Go price: $60 in the US (around Rs. 4,200 in

Overkill's The Walking Dead

Yes, we know there's been a bit too much of The Walking Dead with the comics, TV show, Telltale games, and even mobile games. But Overkill's The Walking Dead still seems promising - it dumps most of the drama baggage that the series is known for, and focuses on action. Think of it as Destiny 2 based in The Walking Dead universe, complete with four-player cooperative gameplay similar to PayDay: The Heist and PayDay 2 — two slick shooters that were helmed by this game's developer, Overkill Software.

Overkill's The Walking Dead release date: November 6

Overkill's The Walking Dead platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Overkill's The Walking Dead price: Rs. 1,299 on PC, Rs. 3,499 on consoles ($60 in the US)

Darksiders 3

Fans of the Darksiders franchise, your time has come. Darksiders 3 is quite different from the earlier two games in the franchise. With each game's protagonist being one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, the first game featured War and the second starred Death, Darksiders 3 has you as Fury. This time, the game presents you with fewer enemies while making each enemy encounter challenging. That said Fury will have a host of moves, elemental powers and upgrades that get unlocked during the course of the game to get her ready for the challenge. The bigger question is, are you?

Darksiders 3 release date: November 27

Darksiders 3 platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Darksiders 3 price: Rs. 2,165 on PC and Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One ($60 in the US)

That's not all. If you have subscribed to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Gold, you also have these free games coming your way this month.

PS Plus free games for November 2018

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (PS4)

Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)

Jackbox Party Pack 2 (PS3)

Arkedo Series (PS3)

Burly Men At Sea (PS Vita, cross buy with PS4)

Roundabout (PS Vita, cross buy with PS4)

Xbox Live Games with Gold for November 2018

Battlefield 1 (Xbox One)

Race the Sun (Xbox One: November 16 - December 15)

Assassin's Creed (Xbox 360: November 1 - 15)

Dante's Inferno (Xbox 360: November 16 - 31)

What are you looking forward to playing this month? Let us know via the comments.