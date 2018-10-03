Assassin's Creed Odyssey for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (exclusive to Japan) is out this week. Although it is the twentieth entry in Ubisoft's long-running open-world historical simulator series, in our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review we stated that it has more in common with games like Mass Effect and The Witcher 3 than your usual Assassin's Creed fare. From release date, editions, price, download size, and more, here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date

Unless you live in the Middle East — where the game is already out — Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date is October 5 the world over for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is exclusive to Japan and playable via streaming.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey editions

At retail, three editions of the game are available. Assassin's Creed Odyssey standard edition is just the game on disc. The other two are the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition and Assassin's Creed Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition

The Fallen Gorgon statue (height: 33cm) – By Ubicollectibles.

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game.

64-page artbook: featuring the artworks from Ubisoft Quebec artists that led to the creation of the game.

The world map: explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with this hand-drawn artistic representation.

The selected game soundtrack: A selection of the best music from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

An additional mission: The blind King. Meet a mysterious traveller that will prove to be much more than he appears as his past is revealed.

The Kronos Pack (Including 5 epic pieces of armour, 1 epic weapon, 1 epic mount).

1 Temporary XP Boost.

1 Temporary Drachmas Boost.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game with special artwork.

The season pass: play new narrative arcs in Assassin's Creed Odyssey with the season pass, giving you access to recurring major story content.

And if for some reason, you prefer your games digitally, the standard and Gold Edition are available in addition to the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition. This is what you get with either.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition

Digital copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The Kronos Pack (Including 5 epic pieces of armour, 1 epic weapon, 1 epic mount).

The Herald of Dusk Pack (Including 5 rare pieces of armour, 1 rare weapon).

The Capricornus Naval Pack (Including 1 ship design, 1 crew theme).

1 Temporary XP Boost

1 Temporary Drachmas Boost

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition

Digital copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

The Kronos Pack (Including 5 epic pieces of armour, 1 epic weapon, 1 epic mount).

The Herald of Dusk Pack (Including 5 rare pieces of armour, 1 rare weapon).

The Capricornus Naval Pack (Including 1 ship design, 1 crew theme).

1 Temporary XP Boost.

1 Temporary Drachmas Boost.

The season pass: play new narrative arcs in Assassin's Creed Odyssey with the season pass, giving you access to recurring major story content.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey price

Assassin's Creed Odyssey standard edition price is Rs. 4,000 ($60 in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition is Rs. 6,500 ($100 in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition is Rs. 8,999 (EUR 120, not available in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition is Rs. 4,800 ($80 in the US), and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition is Rs. 7,800 ($120 in the US).

Assassin's Creed Odyssey download size

Assassin's Creed Odyssey's download size is 46GB on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey system requirements

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey system requirements (minimum)

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 285 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 720p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: Low

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey system requirements (recommended)

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 - 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 290 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: High

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey system requirements (recommended - 4K)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7-7700 @ 4.2 GHz

GPU: AMD Vega 64 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 4K

Targeted frame-rate: 30fps

Video Preset: High

Common specifications include 46GB free hard drive space, DirectX June 2010 Redistributable, and a DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers.

Play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free

If you live in the US and have a 25Mbps connection or higher, you can sign up for Google's Project Stream trial. If selected, this would allow you to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey in Chrome on your laptop or desktop PC for free. The service is yet to have a release date or pricing structure.

In a month that has Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2, are you going to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey?

