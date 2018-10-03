NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date, Editions, System Requirements, Download Size, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date, Editions, System Requirements, Download Size, and Everything Else You Need to Know

, 03 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date, Editions, System Requirements, Download Size, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Highlights

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a 46GB download
  • The Nintendo Switch version is exclusive to Japan
  • Its Medusa Edition is skipping the US

Assassin's Creed Odyssey for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (exclusive to Japan) is out this week. Although it is the twentieth entry in Ubisoft's long-running open-world historical simulator series, in our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review we stated that it has more in common with games like Mass Effect and The Witcher 3 than your usual Assassin's Creed fare. From release date, editions, price, download size, and more, here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date

Unless you live in the Middle East — where the game is already out — Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date is October 5 the world over for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is exclusive to Japan and playable via streaming.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey editions

At retail, three editions of the game are available. Assassin's Creed Odyssey standard edition is just the game on disc. The other two are the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition and Assassin's Creed Gold Edition

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition

  • The Fallen Gorgon statue (height: 33cm) – By Ubicollectibles.
  • The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game.
  • 64-page artbook: featuring the artworks from Ubisoft Quebec artists that led to the creation of the game.
  • The world map: explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with this hand-drawn artistic representation.
  • The selected game soundtrack: A selection of the best music from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
  • An additional mission: The blind King. Meet a mysterious traveller that will prove to be much more than he appears as his past is revealed.
  • The Kronos Pack (Including 5 epic pieces of armour, 1 epic weapon, 1 epic mount).
  • 1 Temporary XP Boost.
  • 1 Temporary Drachmas Boost.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition

  • The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game with special artwork.
  • The season pass: play new narrative arcs in Assassin's Creed Odyssey with the season pass, giving you access to recurring major story content.

And if for some reason, you prefer your games digitally, the standard and Gold Edition are available in addition to the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition. This is what you get with either.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition

  • Digital copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. 
  • The Kronos Pack (Including 5 epic pieces of armour, 1 epic weapon, 1 epic mount).
  • The Herald of Dusk Pack (Including 5 rare pieces of armour, 1 rare weapon).
  • The Capricornus Naval Pack (Including 1 ship design, 1 crew theme).
  • 1 Temporary XP Boost
  • 1 Temporary Drachmas Boost

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition

  • Digital copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
  • The Kronos Pack (Including 5 epic pieces of armour, 1 epic weapon, 1 epic mount).
  • The Herald of Dusk Pack (Including 5 rare pieces of armour, 1 rare weapon).
  • The Capricornus Naval Pack (Including 1 ship design, 1 crew theme).
  • 1 Temporary XP Boost.
  • 1 Temporary Drachmas Boost.
  • The season pass: play new narrative arcs in Assassin's Creed Odyssey with the season pass, giving you access to recurring major story content.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey price

Assassin's Creed Odyssey standard edition price is Rs. 4,000 ($60 in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition is Rs. 6,500 ($100 in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition is Rs. 8,999 (EUR 120, not available in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition is Rs. 4,800 ($80 in the US), and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition is Rs. 7,800 ($120 in the US).

Assassin's Creed Odyssey download size

Assassin's Creed Odyssey's download size is 46GB on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey system requirements

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey system requirements (minimum)

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • CPU: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz
  • GPU: AMD Radeon R9 285 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Resolution: 720p
  • Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
  • Video Preset: Low

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey system requirements (recommended)

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • CPU: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 - 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz
  • GPU: AMD Radeon R9 290 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
  • Video Preset: High

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey system requirements (recommended - 4K)

  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7-7700 @ 4.2 GHz
  • GPU: AMD Vega 64 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 4K
  • Targeted frame-rate: 30fps
  • Video Preset: High

Common specifications include 46GB free hard drive space, DirectX June 2010 Redistributable, and a DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers.

Play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free
If you live in the US and have a 25Mbps connection or higher, you can sign up for Google's Project Stream trial. If selected, this would allow you to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey in Chrome on your laptop or desktop PC for free. The service is yet to have a release date or pricing structure.

In a month that has Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2, are you going to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey? Let us know via the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Odyssey, ACO, Ubisoft, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Google's First Urban Development Raises Data Concerns
Samsung Q3 Profit Seen at Record, but Peaking, as Chips Shine
Billion Capture Plus
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Release Date, Editions, System Requirements, Download Size, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Compared With OnePlus 6 in New Teaser
  2. Motorola One Power Review
  3. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  4. Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official
  5. How to Make Sure You're Getting the Best Deals During Festive Season Sales
  6. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  7. Nokia 7.1 Plus Expected to Launch in India on October 11
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Now Getting New MIUI Update With Improved Portrait Mode
  9. Airtel Launches 6 Combo Recharge Packs With Up to 84 Days Validity
  10. BSNL Offering a Free 1-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: How to Claim It
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.