Assassin's Creed Odyssey for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (exclusive to Japan) is out this week. Although it is the twentieth entry in Ubisoft's long-running open-world historical simulator series, in our Assassin's Creed Odyssey review we stated that it has more in common with games like Mass Effect and The Witcher 3 than your usual Assassin's Creed fare. From release date, editions, price, download size, and more, here's everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Unless you live in the Middle East — where the game is already out — Assassin's Creed Odyssey release date is October 5 the world over for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is exclusive to Japan and playable via streaming.
At retail, three editions of the game are available. Assassin's Creed Odyssey standard edition is just the game on disc. The other two are the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition and Assassin's Creed Gold Edition
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition
And if for some reason, you prefer your games digitally, the standard and Gold Edition are available in addition to the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition. This is what you get with either.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition
Assassin's Creed Odyssey standard edition price is Rs. 4,000 ($60 in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition is Rs. 6,500 ($100 in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition is Rs. 8,999 (EUR 120, not available in the US), Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition is Rs. 4,800 ($80 in the US), and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition is Rs. 7,800 ($120 in the US).
Assassin's Creed Odyssey's download size is 46GB on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
Common specifications include 46GB free hard drive space, DirectX June 2010 Redistributable, and a DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers.
Play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free
If you live in the US and have a 25Mbps connection or higher, you can sign up for Google's Project Stream trial. If selected, this would allow you to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey in Chrome on your laptop or desktop PC for free. The service is yet to have a release date or pricing structure.
