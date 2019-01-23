NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Anthem Demo Release Date, Download Size, System Requirements, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Anthem Demo Release Date, Download Size, System Requirements, and Everything Else You Need to Know

23 January 2019
Highlights

  • It has a 23.6GB download
  • PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold are required
  • There's a free demo for those who didn't pre-order the game as well

Shared world online shooter Anthem for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC has a February 22 release date and like most online-only games, it has a demo. Or as developer BioWare is labelling it, the Anthem VIP Demo. It will run from January 25 to January 27 for those who have pre-ordered the game. There's a free demo from February 1 to February 3 for all. From the Anthem demo download size, PC system requirements, and what to expect from the demo versus the full game, here's everything you need to know about the latest from the studio behind the excellent Mass Effect series.

How to play the Anthem demo

In order to play the Anthem demo early, you'll need to pre-order the game on PS4, Xbox One, or Windows PC or be a subscriber to Origin Access for PC from BioWare parent company EA or EA Access on Xbox One. Doing any of these nets you access to the Anthem demo first. Otherwise, if you don't mind waiting a week, there's an Anthem free demo that will be open to all from February 1 to February 3.

Anthem demo release date and time

The Anthem demo release date is January 25 from 9am PT (10:30pm IST). Meanwhile, the Anthem free demo release date is February 1 from 9am PT (10:30pm IST).

When does the Anthem demo end?

The Anthem demo ends on on January 27 at 6pm PT (7:30am IST). The Anthem free demo ends on February 3 at 6pm PT (7:30am IST).

Anthem demo download size

The Anthem demo download size is 23.6GB on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. This should be the same size of the free demo slated for February 1 too.

Anthem demo preload time

Xbox One, Windows PC, and PS4 Anthem players can preload the demo from January 23 via the Microsoft Store, EA's Origin service, and PS Store respectively.

Anthem demo PC system requirements

Here are the system requirements for the Anthem demo on PC.

Anthem demo PC system requirements (minimum)

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 760, AMD Radeon 7970
  • Hard drive: At least 50 GB of free space
  • DirectX: DirectX 11

Anthem demo system requirements (recommended)

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 3.5 GHz
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/ RTX 2060, AMD RX 480
  • Hard drive: At least 50 GB of free space
  • DirectX: DirectX 11

Keep in mind that you will need a persistent online connection given its always-online nature.

Anthem demo — what to expect

The Anthem demo puts players somewhere in the middle of the full game's story. There won't be any tutorials and BioWare says it's six weeks behind the full game in terms of bug fixes. There's a single story mission with the ability for players to explore the sprawling game world at their leisure. The PC controls won't be as polished as they are in the final game either.

Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play the Anthem demo?
BioWare has confirmed that the Anthem demo will need a valid PlayStation Plus subscription if you're playing it on the PS4 and a valid Xbox Live Gold subscription if you're playing it on the Xbox One. PC players have no such requirement.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: Anthem, BioWare, EA, Anthem VIP demo, Anthem demo, Anthem free demo, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
