Happy New Year! 2021 is finally over but if you're a gamer, don't start checking the achievements you've unlocked this year just yet. Not until you've checked out all the games coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or smartphone in 2022. There are a lot of titles to look forward to, some (Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and Forspoken) promising fantastic open-world action, while others (Dead Space, and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time) will give us a fresh look at classic titles.

Of course, many of us are still enjoying some of our favourite titles from last year, such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. But with the new year comes the promise of even more exciting games. This year, gamers can expect to see Rainbow Six Extraction, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Elden Ring, Stray, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gran Turismo 7, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Forspoken, Redfall, Saints Row, Starfield, and God of War Ragnarök.

It's worth noting that a lot of games on this list do not have specific release dates but are scheduled to arrive later this year. Games like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West have already seen delays due to the pandemic, and some of the other titles on this list could also see delays, thanks to the uptick in cases due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in various countries. However, if you're looking for a list of games you can expect to see this year, here are the games we're most excited to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X in 2022.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora might be one of the most exciting games announced in 2021, and the upcoming open-world action-adventure title is developed by Massive Entertainment. The game is based on the popular Avatar film series by James Cameron and promises breath-taking visuals. It will be a cross-platform release and is headed to PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia later this year.

Babylon's Fall

Release date: March 3, 2022

Hack-and-slash fans can look forward to the release of Babylon's Fall by PlatinumGames, an upcoming cooperative action role-playing game (RPG). Gamers will play as a Sentinel, scaling a tower called the Ziggurat and powering up along the way, alone or with three friends. Babylon's Fall is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate is already a popular franchise and the upcoming Baldur's Gate III is based on the iconic Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game and features turn-based combat. Larian Studios already released this title in early access on PC, macOS, and on Google Stadia in 2020, but the full release is headed to these platforms this year. Baldur's Gate features both single-player and multiplayer modes and is expected to arrive later this year.

Company of Heroes 3

Sega's Company of Heroes will throw gamers into the chaos of World War II and is set in Italy and North Africa. You will play as the Allies, as you fight to take control of these regions, and your in-game decisions will affect the final outcome. The game will feature a much higher attention to detail not found in its predecessors, including improved graphics and Battlefield-style building damage. Company of Heroes 3 is developed by Relic Entertainment and is set to arrive later this year, only on PC.

CrossfireX

Release date: February 10, 2022

CrossfireX is Remedy Entertainment and Smilegate's third addition to the Crossfire series on Microsoft's Xbox gaming console. The game will feature two modes — a free-to-play multiplayer mode, and a campaign mode. The game will feature two teams that can play in Classic mode, which features a plant-the-bomb/ defuse-the-bomb game style reminiscent of the popular Counter-Strike game series. The game also offers a Modern mode and a new Spectre mode. CrossfireX will only be available on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One.

Dead Space (Remake)

Release date: Q4 2022

Back after nine years, Dead Space will bring the same storyline as the original game title with the same name that was first released in 2008. It's a remake of the original title and not a successor to 2013's Dead Space 3, but gamers can look forward to the same horror-survival gameplay and step back into the boots of engineer Isaac Clarke, who must escape a spaceship infested with Necromorphs, or the undead. The game is developed by Motive Studios and will feature a single-player mode. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and on Xbox Series S/X.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Release date: Q1 2022

Delayed this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest addition to Destiny 2 will now arrive in February. The role-playing action game will see the addition of new content, such as new maps, weapons, missions, dungeons, and much more. Content will be released across 2022, and Bungie will bring the sixth expansion to the popular Destiny 2 game to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Google Stadia, on February 22.

Diablo Immortal

Release date: Q1/Q2 2022

Announced four years ago, Diablo Immortal is an arcade-style action RPG for smartphones with a multiplayer mode. It will feature a familiar graphics style and will be free-to-play. The game will be launched on Android and iOS smartphones, and Blizzard and NetEase have not announced any plans to launch the game on PC or on consoles.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Release date: February 2, 2022

Techland's Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a cross-platform action RPG game set in an open world, 20 years after the events of the original Dying Light game. Releasing seven years after the first game in the series, Dying Light 2 will feature a new character called Aiden Caldwell. In order to survive the game's hordes of zombies, players will have to use parkour skills like jumping, climbing, and running across walls. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to arrive on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Elden Ring

Release date: February 5, 2022

A third-person action RPG created by FromSoftware, Bandai Namco's Elden Ring features the realm of the Lands Between where players must fight and explore castles, fortresses and crypts in order to locate the Great Runes (to restore the Elden Ring) in order to become the Elden Lord. The game is scheduled to arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Forspoken

Release date: May 24, 2022

Promising fantastic graphics including ray tracing, Luminous Productions' Forspoken features an action-packed, fast-paced gameplay. Forspoken is set in an open world, and features protagonist Frey Holland, who must survive the world of Athia using magic in order to survive and find her way back home to New York. The game's publisher Square Enix says Forspoken will be available on PC but will remain a console exclusive for two years on PlayStation 5.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

It's a battle with ghosts for players who pick up Ghostwire: Tokyo later this year, and the single-player action-adventure game will allow players to cast spells using hand gestures to beat ghosts and spirits (called Visitors) in the game. Donning the role of Akito, players will have to combat the Visitors using his powers as the city's residents begin to disappear. Ghostwire: Tokyo will be available on PC and PlayStation 5 later this year.

God of War (PC)

Release date: January 14, 2022

Sony announced back in October that its 2018 God of War title, a PlayStation 4 exclusive, will arrive for PCs in 2022. With Sony's Santa Monica Studio all set to release the popular game (over 19.5 million copies of the title were sold as of August 2021) gamers on PC will now be able to get in on the action, with 4K resolution and DLSS on Nvidia RTX. They must play as Kratos, travelling across realms and battling epic monsters and Norse Gods with his son Atreus.

God of War Ragnarök

Release date: August 2022

While God of War (2018) is finally arriving for gamers on PC, players on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 can get set to jump into the next instalment of the game, God of War Ragnarök — the finale of the two-chapter Norse era of the popular single-player action-adventure series. Sony's Santa Monica Studio has developed the upcoming title, which will feature Kratos and his son Atreus and show the duo travelling across all Nine Realms (including Asgard, Vanaheim, and Svartalfheim) while facing the ire of Thor and Freya after [spoiler alert for God of War (2018)] the loss of their sons in battle with Kratos. The game, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will arrive on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Gotham Knights

The upcoming action role-playing game by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is set to be released sometime in 2022. Gotham Knights is set in an open-world Gotham City and features four Bat Family heroes — Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. Earlier this year, the developer showcased a trailer for the upcoming game at DC FanDome. Gotham Knights is set to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Grid Legends

Release date: February 25, 2022

Codemasters' latest racing title Grid Legends is the fifth instalment in the Grid franchise. The game is scheduled to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X and is available for pre-order on the official website. The game was announced during the EA Play Live 2021 event in July. With over a 100 tracks and cars to choose from, players will even get a chance to create their own races and rules on Grid Legends.

Gran Turismo 7

Release date: March 2022

The simulation racing game series — Gran Turismo — which is exclusive to PlayStation consoles is soon receiving its latest iteration. Gran Turismo 7 — developed by Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment — is slated to release on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Apart from 90 tracks, Gran Tursimo 7 will feature a whopping collection of 420 vehicles.

GTA 5 + GTA Online

Release date: March 2022

Rockstar Games' extremely popular Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V are being remastered for the next-gen consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The action-adventure game is slated to release sometime in March 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy

Set in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy will follow the life of a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The release date of the game is unknown but it is said to release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Homeworld 3

Release date: Q4 2022

Homeworld 3's tentative release date is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2022. The real-time strategy game is the third title in the Homeworld franchise that debuted in 1999. It will solely be available on PC when it's released.

Horizon Forbidden West

Release date: February 18, 2022

Probably one of, if not the most, anticipated games of 2022, Horizon Forbidden West is set to release on PS4 and PS5. The game was earlier set to release in late 2021 but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming game is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

The yet-untitled sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has an unspecified launch date for 2022. The popular action-adventure title's sequel will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Not much else is known about the game as of now.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Release date: Q4 2022

Not much information has been released about the upcoming game apart from the fact that it will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The stealth-based action-adventure game based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novel is said to follow the character of Gollum before the events of The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

A crossover between Mario and Raving Rabbids franchises, the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Ubisoft's upcoming game is set to release sometime in 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Release date: Q3/Q4 2022

Announced during Gamescom 2021, Firaxis games Marvel's Midnight Suns is slated to release in the second half of 2022. It will release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The developer recently shared a trailer that showed parts of the gameplay of the upcoming tactical RPG.

MultiVersus

The free-to-play crossover fighting game published by Warner Bros. features many characters from Warner's catalogue, from Batman to Bugs Bunny. With no specific date mentioned for its release, MultiVersus will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It is said to have its gameplay similar to Super Smash Bros.

Need for Speed

Need for Speed is one of the most popular racing game titles published by Electronic Arts. Neither the platforms it will be available on nor the launch date has been announced by the developers. The new NFS could be developed by Criterion, the studio behind Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010), Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012), and Need for Speed Rivals (2013).

OlliOlliWorld

Release date: February 8, 2022

OlliOlliWorld will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Developed by Roll7 and Private Division, the 2D-platfroming skateboarding game is the third entry in the OlliOlli franchise. The game takes place in Radlandia where players can interact with NPCs and take on side quests, apart from pulling impossible tricks of course.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

The classic Prince of Persia: Sands of Time makes a comeback with a remake which will feature new enemy character models and new cinematic sequences, along with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations, and soundtrack. It will still allow you to use the dagger to reverse, accelerate, freeze, and slow time itself while solving puzzles along the way. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be a debut release for Ubisoft India Studios. The game is headed to PC, Xbox One, and Playstation 4.

Redfall

Redfall is an open-world co-op first-person shooter from Arkane, the team well-known for its previous releases — Prey and Dishonored. The game takes place in the island town of Redfall in Massachusetts which is under an attack by a coven of vampires who have cut off the island from the outside world. It features four characters, namely — Devinder Crousley, Layla Ellison, Remi De La Rosa, and Jacob Boyer. Redfall will be exclusively launched on Xbox Series S/X and PC. It will also be available on Game Pass on launch day.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Release Date: April 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. comes back after more than a decade, following the last release which was Call of Pripyat. The new chapter is said to be based in Chernobyl wherein you face dangerous mutants and fight them for dear life. The game will be available in three editions — Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition with prices starting from Rs. 2,999 and going all the way up to Rs. 5,499. The game will be launched as a single-player and will later receive a free update for multiplayer. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is available on PC and Xbox Series S/X, it will also be available on Game Pass.

Saints Row

Release Date: August 23, 2022

Saints Row is set in Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American SouthWest. The four saints — Boss, Eli, Neenah, and Kevin run riots in the city in their bid to become “Self Made.” Pre-orders for the game are live and it is available on Xbox Series S/X, PC, and also PS4 and PS5. Players can buy the Standard Edition, Gold Edition, or the Platinum Edition.

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 was announced back in February 2021. However, there is still no precise date on when the game will be launched for Nintendo Switch devices. The game brings back 4v4 Turf Wars with new stages, new manoeuvres, and new weapons. It also introduces a new map Splatlands, a sun-soaked region with trendsetting inhabitants. Splatoon 3 can be played in TV Mode, Handheld Mode, and also Tabletop Mode.

Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire. It has a new set of characters such as Imara Vex, Grozz, Sentinel, Slingshot, and others. The game will also include Bounty Hunters, Imperial Stormtroopers, and heroes of the Rebellion. Star Wars: Hunters will be free to play on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Starfield

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Starfield is an RPG set in the stars and allows players to create any character that they want as they set foot to unravel humanity's biggest mystery. Starfield is exclusive on Xbox Series S/X and PC. It will also be available on Game Pass on launch day.

Stray

Stray is a third-person cat adventure game developed by BlueTwelve Studio. The game lets you see the world from the eyes of a cat who has fallen into a mysterious and forgotten place, lost and separated from its family. The player must survive through the hardships by using the cat's unique point of view and skills. Stray will be available for cat lovers on Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure title that brings back Amanda Waller's Task Force once again. This includes Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who aim to end the Justice League in the open-world city of Metropolis. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Release Date: January 2022

A Chimera parasite that has been causing chaos in New Mexico has apparently entered the United States. These mysterious creatures, known as Archæans, are causing havoc in containment zones spread across the country. It is the job of Rainbow Six operators who join the REACT (Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team) to fight and study the new threat. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, and Amazon Luna.

Total War: Warhammer III

Release Date: February 17, 2022

Total War: Warhammer III is the third edition of the ongoing series of games. Warhammer III adds a host of new game modes, locations, and fighting techniques. It features a captivating narrative which will take you to the mind-bending Realm of Chaos where the fate of the world will be revealed. The turn-based strategy game is said to launch on Steam and Epic Games with a price tag of Rs. 3,399. Total War: Warhammer III will also be available on PC Game Pass.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Release Date: January 28

The PlayStation-exclusive Uncharted series is all set to make its way to PC in 2022. The Legacy of Thieves Collection will include Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both the games have been remastered for the PS5. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on PC and PlayStation 5.

UFL

UFL is a free-to-play football simulation game that aims to compete against the big guns in this category. The game is developed and published by a new Belarusian studio called Strikerz Inc. UFL recently signed Romelu Lukaku as their brand ambassador alongside well-known names such as Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roberto Firmino. There is no word on the release date for this game, however, there will be a gameplay reveal on January 27. UFL will be released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X with the official social media handles hinting at a PC launch later in the year.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Release Date: May 19, 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong lets you ask the age-old question once again, what if Vampires were real? It is a narrative role-playing game wherein Hazel Iversen, the Swan, is the new Prince of the Boston Camarilla. Humans shall not learn about the existence of the night creatures and every move should be made in the dark. The game allows you to play as three vampires who are over a hundred years old. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S/X, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.