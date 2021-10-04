Top Sports Games for Xbox One, From Football to Tennis to F1

Technology News
A good cricket game for Xbox One is sorely needed.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 October 2021 16:25 IST
The Xbox One has great football and basketball games, among others

Sports games are hugely popular in India and it's no surprise that there are some great picks for sports games on the Xbox One video game console. We looked at what's available to find some of the best picks, and here are seven that we absolutely loved. A great cricket game is sorely lacking, but otherwise, you'll find a good mix of sports in the list below.

If you love to play sports games on your Xbox One console, and are looking for some titles, here are some popular ones that you might want to check out.

1. Fifa 21 (Standard Edition)

Fifa 21 Standard Edition features 100 icon players in the Ultimate Team. There are 11 new names like Eric Cantona, Samuel Eto'o, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Davor Šuker, Fernando Torres, and Xavi. The game features great playing dynamics and graphics. Additionally, the Ultimate Team has a co-op gameplay feature.

Refined Match Simulation
FIFA 21 Standard Edition (Xbox One)
FIFA 21 Standard Edition (Xbox One)
₹ 1,121

Fifa 21 comes with more options in match simulation in the Career Mode.

2. NBA 2K19

NBA 2K19 is the 20th game in the NBA 2K series, and features MyTeam mode. This mode allows the player to build a team from scratch, and choose team name, select players, jerseys, logos, coach, court, and compete with their team in basketball tournament-style competition. They purchase card packs with virtual currency. There is a new type of card, called Heat Check, in this edition.

MyTeam Mode
NBA 2K19 - Xbox One
NBA 2K19 - Xbox One
₹ 999

NBA 2K19 MyTeam gets an Unlimited mode, where players compete for rewards.

3. Tennis World Tour

Tennis World Tour brings realistic movements and animations that are developed using motion capture technology. It gives players an idea of the shots used in modern tennis, including slice, lob, top spin, among others. The game contains 18 different courts with five different surfaces: hard, clay, grass, carpet and even hardwood.

Different Courts
XB1 Tennis World Tour (Xbox One)
XB1 Tennis World Tour (Xbox One)
₹ 1,499

Tennis World Tour also gets a Career Mode to create a player for tournaments, management, among others.

4. Fifa 18

Fifa 18 features 52 fully licensed stadiums from 12 countries, 30 generic fields for a total of 82 arenas. It has all 20 Premier League stadia, and the commentators are Martin Tyler and Alan Smith. In addition, the game gets Alan McInally for in-game score updates, and Geoff Shreeves for injury reports. The story-based mode “The Journey” -- introduced in Fifa 17 -- gets a continuation in “The Journey: Hunter Returns”.

Story Mode
fifa 18 (xbox one) (Xbox One)
fifa 18 (xbox one) (Xbox One)
₹ 928

Football stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe also make cameo appearances.

5. F1 2018 Headline Edition

F1 2018 has a revised “Career Mode” and comes with a simplified system. The system allows the player to easily develop the engine, chassis and aerodynamics of a car by spending “development points” earned by meeting research and development targets during free practice sessions.

Big Roster
F1 2018 Headline Edition (Xbox One)
F1 2018 Headline Edition (Xbox One)
₹ 1,240

F1 2018 Headline Edition features the full roster of official drivers and teams.

6. WWE 2K19

WWE 2K19 has a faster, and more fluid gameplay as compared to previous editions, the developers say. It includes the 2K Showcase Mode in which the player controls 11 different models of Daniel Bryan. There are also Tower Modes: Gauntlet Tower, in which the player has to complete a challenge in one go, and Steps Tower in which players can complete stages step by step.

Bonus DLC
WWE 2K19 (Xbox One) WITH BONUS DLC
WWE 2K19 (Xbox One) WITH BONUS DLC
₹ 1,799

WWE 2K19 has a new Career Mode with a linear storyline in which a player is developed to be a top superstar.

7. NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 features multiple game modes as well as refined graphics and gameplay. It features teams from past NBA games, which include 1995–96 Chicago Bulls, 1985–86 Boston Celtics, the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers, and the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs. It is also the first game to have all twelve teams from the WNBA.

WNBA Teams
NBA 2K20 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K20 (Xbox One)
₹ 1,499

NBA 2K20 offers great player control, customisation, and an open-world neighbourhood.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xbox One, sports games, console games
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Best Deals on Racing Games for Xbox One
Top Cartoon and Movie-Based Nintendo Switch Games Available Now

