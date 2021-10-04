Top Sports Games for Xbox One, From Football to Tennis to F1

Sports games are hugely popular in India and it's no surprise that there are some great picks for sports games on the Xbox One video game console. We looked at what's available to find some of the best picks, and here are seven that we absolutely loved. A great cricket game is sorely lacking, but otherwise, you'll find a good mix of sports in the list below.

1. Fifa 21 (Standard Edition)

Fifa 21 Standard Edition features 100 icon players in the Ultimate Team. There are 11 new names like Eric Cantona, Samuel Eto'o, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Davor Šuker, Fernando Torres, and Xavi. The game features great playing dynamics and graphics. Additionally, the Ultimate Team has a co-op gameplay feature.

Fifa 21 comes with more options in match simulation in the Career Mode.

2. NBA 2K19

NBA 2K19 is the 20th game in the NBA 2K series, and features MyTeam mode. This mode allows the player to build a team from scratch, and choose team name, select players, jerseys, logos, coach, court, and compete with their team in basketball tournament-style competition. They purchase card packs with virtual currency. There is a new type of card, called Heat Check, in this edition.

NBA 2K19 MyTeam gets an Unlimited mode, where players compete for rewards.

3. Tennis World Tour

Tennis World Tour brings realistic movements and animations that are developed using motion capture technology. It gives players an idea of the shots used in modern tennis, including slice, lob, top spin, among others. The game contains 18 different courts with five different surfaces: hard, clay, grass, carpet and even hardwood.

Tennis World Tour also gets a Career Mode to create a player for tournaments, management, among others.

4. Fifa 18

Fifa 18 features 52 fully licensed stadiums from 12 countries, 30 generic fields for a total of 82 arenas. It has all 20 Premier League stadia, and the commentators are Martin Tyler and Alan Smith. In addition, the game gets Alan McInally for in-game score updates, and Geoff Shreeves for injury reports. The story-based mode “The Journey” -- introduced in Fifa 17 -- gets a continuation in “The Journey: Hunter Returns”.

Football stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe also make cameo appearances.

5. F1 2018 Headline Edition

F1 2018 has a revised “Career Mode” and comes with a simplified system. The system allows the player to easily develop the engine, chassis and aerodynamics of a car by spending “development points” earned by meeting research and development targets during free practice sessions.

F1 2018 Headline Edition features the full roster of official drivers and teams.

6. WWE 2K19

WWE 2K19 has a faster, and more fluid gameplay as compared to previous editions, the developers say. It includes the 2K Showcase Mode in which the player controls 11 different models of Daniel Bryan. There are also Tower Modes: Gauntlet Tower, in which the player has to complete a challenge in one go, and Steps Tower in which players can complete stages step by step.

WWE 2K19 has a new Career Mode with a linear storyline in which a player is developed to be a top superstar.

7. NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 features multiple game modes as well as refined graphics and gameplay. It features teams from past NBA games, which include 1995–96 Chicago Bulls, 1985–86 Boston Celtics, the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers, and the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs. It is also the first game to have all twelve teams from the WNBA.

NBA 2K20 offers great player control, customisation, and an open-world neighbourhood.

