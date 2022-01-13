Video games being launched nowadays offer great graphics and smooth operation. However, in order to get a seamless, high-quality gaming experience, a gamer needs a powerful machine loaded with top-of-the-line equipment. Apart from large sized memory modules, one also needs a heavy-duty graphics card in order to get the best that today's games have to offer. If you have deeper pockets, are a gamer at heart and willing to spend on gaming equipment, here are some popular premium graphics card options that you might want to consider to add in your gaming rig.

1. XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition (8GB)

XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition features 8GB of DDR5 memory. It has a core clock speed of 1366MHz, and comes equipped with three connectivity options including DisplayPort, HDMI, as well as DVI ports. This graphics card is VR Ready and can also deliver a smooth 4K gaming experience.

VR Ready XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition 1386MHz OC+, 8GB GDDR5, VR Ready, Dual BIOS, 3xDP HDMI DVI, AMD Graphics Card (RX-580P8DFD6) ₹ 69,999 XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition features a Zero dB fan system for a low noise operation.

2. Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660Ti Twin Fan (6GB)

The Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660Ti Twin Fan graphics card has 6GB of GDDR6 memory. It has a boost clock speed of up to 1770MHz. Its specially designed wide array aluminium heatsink paired with copper heat pipes and twin fans deliver even heat dissipation for enhanced cooling.

Wide Fan Blades ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1660Ti Twin Fan 6GB GDDR6 Graphics Card ₹ 67,999 It is HDCP compliant and gamers can connect up to four displays simultaneously.

3. Asus GeForce GT1030-SL-2G-BRK (2GB)

Asus GeForce GT1030-SL-2G-BRK is fitted with 2GB of DDR5 memory. It has a base clock speed of 1266MHz and a boost clock speed up to 1506MHz. The graphics card features DVI-D and HDMI 2.0 ports. Also, it supports up to 4K (4096x2160 pixels) resolution.

4K Ready ASUS Graphic Card GT1030-SL-2G-BRK GeForce 2GB GDDR5 for Silent HTPC Build (with I/O Port Brackets) ₹ 9,199 Asus GeForce GT1030-SL-2G-BRK is equipped with a large heatsink for passive cooling and a low noise operation.

4. Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan (6GB)

Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan is a dual-slot graphics card that is equipped with three DisplayPorts and an HDMI port. It has 6GB of GDDR6 memory and a boost clock speed of up to 1785MHz. Also, the graphics card features quad display support. It offers plug-and-play compatibility with leading VR headsets.

Quad Display Support ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan 6GB GDDR6 192-bit Super Compact Gaming Graphics Card (ZT-T16620F-10L) ₹ 56,100 Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Super Twin Fan is VR Ready graphics card.

5. Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity (24GB)

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity is equipped with super-fast 24GB GDDR6X memory. It can support up to 8K resolution at 60 fps and up to 4K resolution at 120 fps. This graphics card is fitted with three 11-blade fans for improved airflow. It supports Nvidia DLSS technology for real-time video game upscaling.

Ray Tracing ZOTAC Gaming GEFORCE RTX 3090 Trinity 24GB GDDR6X Graphic Card ₹ 2,86,000 Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity features 2nd generation RT cores for real-time ray tracing support.

6. GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12G (12GB)

GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12G is integrated with 12GB of GDDR66 memory and features PCI-Express 4.0 interface support. It features the Windforce 3X cooling system that comes with three 80 mm fans. Its metal back plate provides added protection to the graphic card.

Windforce 3X Cooling GIGABYTE Nvidia GeForce RTX™ 3060 Gaming OC 12GB GDDR6 Graphics Card (GV-N3060GAMING OC-12GD) ₹ 82,999 The GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING OC 12G has a core clock speed of 1837MHz.

7. Inno3d Geforce GTX 1660 Super Twin X2 (6GB)

Inno3d Geforce GTX 1660 Super Twin X2 is a two-slot graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. It features an HDMI and three DisplayPorts. The graphics card can support up to 8K (7680x4320 pixels) resolution. It has a base clock speed of 1530MHz that can be boosted up to 1785MHz.

Nvidia G-Sync INNO3D GEFORCE GTX 1660 Super Twin X2 6GB GDDR6 PCIe 3.0 Gaming Graphic Card - N166S2-06D6-1712VA15L ₹ 59,900 The Inno3d Geforce GTX 1660 Super Twin X2 graphics card supports DirectX 12 ultimate.

8. Zotac GeForce GT 710 (1GB)

Zotac GeForce GT 710 is a low-profile graphics card with 1GB of DDR3 memory. It is equipped with passive thermal cooling for a silent system operation. Also, it is equipped with DL-DVI, VGA, HDMI ports.

Passive Cooling ZOTAC GeForce GT 710 1GB DDR3 PCIE x 1 , DVI, HDMI, VGA, Low Profile Graphic Card (ZT-71304-20L) ₹ 11,205 Zotac GeForce GT 710 is a single-slot graphics card, ideal for systems with space constraints.

