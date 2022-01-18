Gamers always look for the best mouse and keyboard combo that can give them an edge while they are playing. In order to get the best outcome, one needs the top-of-the-line hardware. Premium offerings not only have features like low latency but also offer great design and RGB lighting that makes their gaming setup look a notch above the regular gaming PCs. Some of them are quite durable and offer high sensitivity options. If you are looking for a premium mouse and keyboard combo, here are some deals on a few of them that you might want to consider.

1. Logitech Gaming Combo

The Logitech gaming keyboard and mouse combo has a mouse equipped with a 25,600 DPI sensor. The mouse features board memory to store custom ready-to-play profiles on the mouse itself. Also, the mouse comes with five 3.6 gram weights to adjust its weight and balance. The mechanical keyboard is fitted with GX Brown switches for enhanced tactile feedback.

Programmable RGB Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, Hero 25K Sensor, 25,000 DPI with G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard,RGB Lightsync,GX Brown ₹ 12,289 The Logitech gaming keyboard and mouse combo features programmable RGB lighting with nearly 16.8 million colour options.

2. Havit HV-KB389L

Havit HV-KB389L features RGB lighting with 14 backlit modes for the keyboard and seven colour effects for the mouse. The mechanical keyboard has a floating key design and is fitted with blue switches. It also comes with a detachable wrist rest. The mouse is equipped with a 4,800 DPI sensor that offers six sensitivity levels.

Blue Switches havit Store Havit Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse Combo RGB Gaming 104 Keys Blue Switches Wired USB Keyboards with Detachable Wrist Rest, Programmable Gaming Mouse for PC Gamer Computer Desktop (Black) ₹ 8,069 The mouse of Havit HV-KB389L features seven programmable keys.

3. Havit HV-KB558CM

Havit HV-KB558CM comes with a standard 104 keys gaming keyboard and an RGB gaming mouse. According to the company, the keyboard has a durability of up to 10 million keystrokes. The keyboard has LED rainbow backlighting and features three lighting modes. The six-button also comes with seven RGB light modes.

Anti-Ghosting Keys Havit Wired Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo LED Rainbow Backlit Gaming Keyboard RGB Gaming Mouse Ergonomic Wrist Rest 104 Keys Keyboard Mouse 4800 DPI for Windows & Mac PC Gamers (Black) ₹ 5,893 The keyboard of Havit HV-KB558CM comes with a 19-key anti-ghosting feature.

4. Basaltech Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The Basaltech gaming keyboard and mouse combo sports a steampunk-themed design. The mechanical keyboard is fitted with type-writer styled keys and blue switches. The keyboard features a knob for adjusting its white LED backlighting levels. The mouse supports four-colour LED lighting and is fitted with a 3,200 DPI sensor.

Steampunk Design Basaltech Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo, Retro Steampunk Vintage Typewriter-Style Keyboard with LED Backlit, 104-Key Anti-Ghosting Blue Switch Wired USB Metal Panel Round Keycaps, Pink ₹ 11,429 This Basaltech combo’s typewriter-themed keyboard has a durable metal panel and heavy-duty plastic body.

5. Redragon S107

Redragon S107 is a 3-in-1 combo that comes with a gaming keyboard, mouse, and mousepad. It features the six-button Redragon M608 wired gaming mouse that is equipped with a 3,200 DPI sensor. The RGB keyboard features seven colour effects with four brightness levels. The keyboard is claimed to have a mechanical feel and a quiet operation.

Custom Backlight Modes Redragon S107 3 in 1 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo with Mousepad ₹ 2,499 The mouse of Redragon S107 is fitted with Teflon feet for improved control.

6. Cooler Master Devastator 3

Cooler Master Devastator 3 has a keyboard with laser-etched and grip coated keycaps. The keyboard is fitted with mem-chanical key switches for tactile feedback. Also, the keyboard has slip-resistant pads on its bottom side. There is a mouse that features Avago 3050 optical gaming sensor.

Slip-Resistant Keyboard Cooler Master Devastator 3 Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo, 7 Color Mode LED Backlit, Media Keys, 4 DPI Settings ₹ 3,187 The mouse of Cooler Master Devastator 3 is fitted with Omron switches that are claimed to have a durability of up to 10 million clicks.

7. FlagPower ‎FPCP-KBD-003

FlagPower ‎FPCP-KBD-003 has a keyboard that is designed to offer enhanced durability and tactile feedback. The keyboard comes with a 19-key anti-ghosting feature. Also, the keyboard features 12 multimedia shortcut keys for ease of access. The mouse is equipped with a 3,200 DPI sensor that offers four sensitivity levels.

Multimedia Keys FLAGPOWER Rainbow LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo With 3 adjustable LED backlight ₹ 4,724 Both the keyboard and mouse of FlagPower ‎FPCP-KBD-003 are fitted with wear-resistant cables.

