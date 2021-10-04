Top PC Games You Can Buy Now

Looking for some new PC games to buy but not sure what to pick up on your favourite e-commerce platform? We've got a list of some of the most popular options across a variety of different genres, to make it easier to choose. Whether you're looking for a rollicking superhero adventure, or a sports simulation, or something else entirely, we've got a bunch of ideas for you.

1. Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers is an action-adventure game that aims to take on players on an epic journey over multiple years through regular content updates. Players can pick popular Marvel characters like Hulk, Iron Man, Thor and more, with an ever-growing roster of characters. Its online co-op mode supports up to four players and lets you gain new abilities and completely customise your hero.

Online Co-Op Marvel's Avengers (PC) ₹ 2,247 Marvel's Avengers features an original story with cinematic cut-scenes that convey the plot.

2. Batman: Arkham Asylum - Game Of The Year Edition

Batman: Arkham Asylum - Game Of The Year Edition comes with a 3D mode that can work on any 2D screen. Arkham Asylum is an open-world game that lets you slip into the shoes of the caped crusader, Batman. It features free-flowing combat that lets you chain unlimited combos and Detective Vision for solving crimes and discovering secrets.

3D Mode Batman: Arkham Asylum - Game Of The Year Edition (PC DVD) ₹ 456 Batman: Arkham Asylum focuses on Batman's combat and stealth abilities, detective skills, and gadgets.

3. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is an online tactical first-person shooter game. It comes with a roster of operators, each with unique skills and arsenal. The game receives seasonal updates, with new operators and maps being added regularly. It offers various PVE and PVP modes, including Hostage, Bomb, Outbreak and more.

Unique Operators Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PC) ₹ 539 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege features the RealBlast engine for environment destruction mechanics.

4. Tomb Raider (2013)

Tomb Raider (2013) is a critically acclaimed game that functioned as a reboot for the franchise. It is an action-adventure game set in the fictional lost island of Yamata in the Dragon's Triangle off the coast of Japan. The game focuses on exploration and survival with close-quarter combat and various environmental puzzles.

Engaging Story Tomb Raider (PC DVD) ₹ 899 Tomb Raider (2013) dwells into the origins of Lara Croft and portrays an engaging story.

5. Fifa 21 Standard Edition

Fifa 21 enables players to take on the excitement of professional football with a focus on realistic physics and immersive environments. The Career Mode and Fifa Ultimate Team make a return in the series with added features. It also continues with the story of Volta Football that began in Fifa 20.

Volta Football FIFA 21 Standard Edition (PC) ₹ 1,887 Fifa 21 features over 700 clubs from more than 30 officially licensed leagues.

6. Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the corporate-controlled Night City. It is an open-world action role-playing game that is primarily played in the first-person view. Apart from selecting your character's backstory, your choices throughout the game affect the flow of the story and the penultimate outcome. In addition, the game lets you customise almost every aspect of your character.

Various Customisation Options Cyberpunk 2077 - GOG Code ₹ 1,804 Cyberpunk 2077 lets you use an arsenal of upgradeable weapons.

7. Diablo III - Reaper of Souls

Diablo III - Reaper of Souls is a hack-and-slash action role-playing game and an expansion to Diablo III. It adds a fifth Act to the story after the defeat of Diablo and the arrival of Malthael, the once Archangel of Wisdom. The expansion also brings the Crusader character class to the game.

Adventure Mode Diablo III - Reaper of Souls (PC DVD) ₹ 1,099 Diablo III - Reaper of Souls features Adventure Mode that allows players to freely explore every region of the game.

