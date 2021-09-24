Popular Nintendo Switch Games to Check Out

If you have a Nintendo Switch gaming console and are looking for interesting games, here are some options for you.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an action adventure game in which the player has to explore and travel across fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks to discover the kingdom of Hyrule. It features over 100 Shrines of Trials that are spread over the landscape. Each shrine offers challenges and puzzles allowing players to approach problems in different ways rather than trying to find a single solution.

2. Nintendo Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

The game is an enhanced port of Bowser's Fury, which introduces Bowser Jr who joins Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad on a quest to save the Sprixie Kingdom. In the game Mario collects bodysuit power ups that grant him special abilities, such as throwing fireballs, a boomerang, or a spinning raccoon tail. While Mario explores the islands to retrieve Cat Shines, Bowser Jr uses his paintbrush to attack enemies.

3. Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is the first sandbox-style Mario game since Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. In this game, Mario leaves the Mushroom Kingdom on an airship and sails through mysterious places and new experiences to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. The players toss cap (the physical form of a hat spirit named Cappy) to reveal adventures when they find something interesting. The game offers various ways to interact with surroundings.

Mario also has to collect a minimum number of Power Moons from each Kingdom to move onto the next.

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Mario Kart comes with five exclusive new characters in the tournament, including Inkling Boy and Inkling Girl. The game also includes four new multiplayer Battle Modes, including Balloon Battle and Bob-omb Blast allowing multiplayer gaming experience. The game has the biggest Mario Kart roster with 48 tracks, over 40 racers and all downloadable content from the Wii U version.

5. Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons allows the player to build a community from scratch on a deserted island after purchasing a package from Tom Nook, a tanuki character. The player has to collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools to houses. The player customises the character, home, decorations, and makes gardens as well as hunts for fossils.

6. Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 offers custom character variations to all characters allowing the players to have control of the characters and use them efficiently against their opponents. Each character has an initial set of outfits, weapons and moves that can be customized by the player. There are new graphics, and fatality scenarios for a realistic experience.

7. Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure allows a player to explore an expansive world, and battle enemies using real-life fitness exercises. One needs ring-con and leg strap accessories to allow detection and measurement of the player's real-world movements and turn them into in-game actions.

Popular Nintendo Switch Games to Check Out

Product Price in India Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch ₹ 4,770 Nintendo Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) ₹ 4,689 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey ₹ 4,435 Mortal Kombat 11 - Nintendo Switch ₹ 2,479 Animal Crossing New Horizons - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch) ₹ 4,620 Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch ₹ 4,669 Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo Switch) ₹ 8,999

