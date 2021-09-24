Technology News
Popular Nintendo Switch Games to Check Out

Here are some great games to check out for the Nintendo Switch.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:33 IST
If you have a Nintendo Switch gaming console and are looking for interesting games, here are some options for you.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an action adventure game in which the player has to explore and travel across fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks to discover the kingdom of Hyrule. It features over 100 Shrines of Trials that are spread over the landscape. Each shrine offers challenges and puzzles allowing players to approach problems in different ways rather than trying to find a single solution. 

100 Shrines of Trials
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch
₹ 4,669
₹ 5,999 (22% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

This game also brings a consistent physics engine to the Zelda series.

2. Nintendo Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

The game is an enhanced port of Bowser's Fury, which introduces Bowser Jr who joins Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad on a quest to save the Sprixie Kingdom. In the game Mario collects bodysuit power ups that grant him special abilities, such as throwing fireballs, a boomerang, or a spinning raccoon tail. While Mario explores the islands to retrieve Cat Shines, Bowser Jr uses his paintbrush to attack enemies.

Co-Op Play
Nintendo Super Mario 3D World + Bowser&#39;s Fury (Switch)
Nintendo Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch)
₹ 4,689
₹ 5,999 (21% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

The game allows for local co-op play with up to three friends.

3. Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is the first sandbox-style Mario game since Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine. In this game, Mario leaves the Mushroom Kingdom on an airship and sails through mysterious places and new experiences to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. The players toss cap (the physical form of a hat spirit named Cappy) to reveal adventures when they find something interesting. The game offers various ways to interact with surroundings.

Sandbox-Style Gameplay
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey
₹ 4,435
₹ 5,999 (26% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Mario also has to collect a minimum number of Power Moons from each Kingdom to move onto the next.

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Mario Kart comes with five exclusive new characters in the tournament, including Inkling Boy and Inkling Girl. The game also includes four new multiplayer Battle Modes, including Balloon Battle and Bob-omb Blast allowing multiplayer gaming experience. The game has the biggest Mario Kart roster with 48 tracks, over 40 racers and all downloadable content from the Wii U version.

New Characters
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch
₹ 4,770
₹ 5,499 (13% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe supports two players in Handheld mode, four players on one TV and 12-player online.

5. Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons allows the player to build a community from scratch on a deserted island after purchasing a package from Tom Nook, a tanuki character. The player has to collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools to houses. The player customises the character, home, decorations, and makes gardens as well as hunts for fossils.

New Customisations
Animal Crossing New Horizons - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch)
Animal Crossing New Horizons - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch)
₹ 4,620
₹ 5,999 (22% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Up to four players can play simultaneously on the same system, and up to eight players can play online.

6. Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 offers custom character variations to all characters allowing the players to have control of the characters and use them efficiently against their opponents. Each character has an initial set of outfits, weapons and moves that can be customized by the player. There are new graphics, and fatality scenarios for a realistic experience. 

Character Variations
Mortal Kombat 11 - Nintendo Switch
Mortal Kombat 11 - Nintendo Switch
₹ 2,479
₹ 2,999 (17% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

The roster features Klassic Fighters, and the game offers a cinematic story mode.

7. Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure allows a player to explore an expansive world, and battle enemies using real-life fitness exercises. One needs ring-con and leg strap accessories to allow detection and measurement of the player's real-world movements and turn them into in-game actions.

Jogging Option
Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo Switch)
Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo Switch)
₹ 8,999
₹ 10,999 (18% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure has a unique music-based mode, and comes with a jogging option.

Product Price in India
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch ₹ 4,770
Nintendo Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) ₹ 4,689
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey ₹ 4,435
Mortal Kombat 11 - Nintendo Switch ₹ 2,479
Animal Crossing New Horizons - Nintendo Switch Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch) ₹ 4,620
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch ₹ 4,669
Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo Switch) ₹ 8,999
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Popular Nintendo Switch Accessories to Check Out

