Popular Nintendo Switch Accessories to Check Out

If you are looking to jazz up your Nintendo Switch handheld console with some accessories, here are some options for your perusal.

1. PowerA Charging Dock

This charging dock from PowerA is capable of charging two Nintendo Switch Joy-con controllers, and one Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at the same time. It comes with three individual LED charging indicators, and features an easy slide-in design to connect each Joy-Con as well as the Pro controller to the charger. The Pro controller is charged by a USB Type-C port, and the dongle comes bundled in the package.

2. AmazonBasics Vault Case

The AmazonBasics Vault case is made of a heavy-duty hard-shell to protect the Nintendo Switch console. As per the brand, the case can store one console, Joy-con controllers and eight Switch game cartridges. The case has dual-layered material with molded outer shell for a sleek profile and optimal strength.

3. AmazonBasics Travel And Storage Case

The AmazonBasics travel and storage case is a durable offering for Nintendo Switch consoles. As per the brand, it fits Switch console and dock, cables (HDMI and AC adapter), Joy-con controllers, and Joy-con controller grip. There is a foam padding on the inside to keep equipment well protected during travel.

4. PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock

This PowerA charging dock for Nintendo Switch controllers is similar to the other offering, however, this one can charge up to four (and not the Pro controller) Joy-Cons at a time. It comes with four individual LED charging indicators, and features an easy slide-in design to connect each Joy-Con to the charger. It has a weighted base for stability.

5. Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Case

An officially licensed Nintendo product, the Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Case comes with a durable hard outer shell that provides protection to the Nintendo Switch console. It features a padded divider which protects the screen. You also get an adjustable stand that can be used to keep the console and watch videos/ play games.

6. Joy-Con Comfort Grip

The comfort grip is aimed at people who have large hands for Joy-con controllers, or want to have a full-sized controller feel on Joy-con controllers. The grip essentially brings the left and right Joy-con controllers together to make one comfortable controller. It features an ergonomic design, and a slide-in design for easy connectivity.

7. Joy-Con Skin

This is an officially licensed skin and screen protector bundle from Controller Gear. As per the brand, the "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Sheikah Slate" skin is made in the US from premium 3M materials, and is a great way to customise Nintendo Switch console. These skins are easy-to-apply and can be removed with no sticky residue, the company says.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.