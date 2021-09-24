Technology News
Popular Nintendo Switch Accessories to Check Out

From cases to docks to grips, here are some must have Nintendo Switch accessories.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 October 2021 11:32 IST
If you are looking to jazz up your Nintendo Switch handheld console with some accessories, here are some options for your perusal.

1. PowerA Charging Dock

This charging dock from PowerA is capable of charging two Nintendo Switch Joy-con controllers, and one Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at the same time. It comes with three individual LED charging indicators, and features an easy slide-in design to connect each Joy-Con as well as the Pro controller to the charger. The Pro controller is charged by a USB Type-C port, and the dongle comes bundled in the package.

Slide-In Design
PowerA Joy-Con & Pro Gaming Controller Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch, Black (Officially Licensed)
PowerA Joy-Con & Pro Gaming Controller Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch, Black (Officially Licensed)
₹ 775
₹ 2,399 (67% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

PowerA charging station comes with a weighted base for stability.

2. AmazonBasics Vault Case

The AmazonBasics Vault case is made of a heavy-duty hard-shell to protect the Nintendo Switch console. As per the brand, the case can store one console, Joy-con controllers and eight Switch game cartridges. The case has dual-layered material with molded outer shell for a sleek profile and optimal strength.

Durable Offering
AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch, Red
AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch, Red
₹ 1,399
₹ 2,600 (46% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

The AmazonBasics Vault case comes with a lock mechanism for secure storage.

3. AmazonBasics Travel And Storage Case

The AmazonBasics travel and storage case is a durable offering for Nintendo Switch consoles. As per the brand, it fits Switch console and dock, cables (HDMI and AC adapter), Joy-con controllers, and Joy-con controller grip. There is a foam padding on the inside to keep equipment well protected during travel.

Rubber Handle
AmazonBasics Travel and Storage Case for Nintendo Switch - Red
AmazonBasics Travel and Storage Case for Nintendo Switch - Red
₹ 1,899
₹ 3,500 (45% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

The case has a durable hard shell and a rubberised carry handle.

4. PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock

This PowerA charging dock for Nintendo Switch controllers is similar to the other offering, however, this one can charge up to four (and not the Pro controller) Joy-Cons at a time. It comes with four individual LED charging indicators, and features an easy slide-in design to connect each Joy-Con to the charger. It has a weighted base for stability.

Weighted Base
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch, Black (Officially Licensed)
PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch, Black (Officially Licensed)
₹ 1,999
Buy on Amazon

PowerA Joy-con charging station has slim profile, and comes with inbuilt USB charger.

5. Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Case

An officially licensed Nintendo product, the Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Case comes with a durable hard outer shell that provides protection to the Nintendo Switch console. It features a padded divider which protects the screen. You also get an adjustable stand that can be used to keep the console and watch videos/ play games.

Viewing Stand
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Case
Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Case
₹ 1,599
₹ 1,999 (20% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

The case comes with zippered mesh pockets to hold extra game cards.

6. Joy-Con Comfort Grip

The comfort grip is aimed at people who have large hands for Joy-con controllers, or want to have a full-sized controller feel on Joy-con controllers. The grip essentially brings the left and right Joy-con controllers together to make one comfortable controller. It features an ergonomic design, and a slide-in design for easy connectivity.

Rubber Grips
PowerA NSW Comfort Grip Black
PowerA NSW Comfort Grip Black
₹ 1,039
₹ 1,499 (30% OFF)
Buy on Amazon

As per the brand, it has "double-injected" rubber built for comfortable grip.

7. Joy-Con Skin

This is an officially licensed skin and screen protector bundle from Controller Gear. As per the brand, the "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Sheikah Slate" skin is made in the US from premium 3M materials, and is a great way to customise Nintendo Switch console. These skins are easy-to-apply and can be removed with no sticky residue, the company says.

Bundled Screen Protector
Controller Gear Nintendo Switch Skin & Screen Protector Set Officially Licensed by Nintendo - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Sheikah Slate
Controller Gear Nintendo Switch Skin & Screen Protector Set Officially Licensed by Nintendo - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Sheikah Slate
₹ 6,732
Buy on Amazon

The bundled screen protector has precise cuts for a great fit.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sourabh Kulesh

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Popular Soundbars to Check Out

Related Stories

