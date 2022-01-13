Technology News
Popular Budget Graphics Card Deals for You to Consider

If you are looking for pocket-friendly graphics cards, consider these budget options for your PC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 January 2022 19:21 IST
Popular Budget Graphics Card Deals for You to Consider

Even if you are not a hardcore gamer but still spend considerable amount of time gaming on your PC, you need a good graphics card to not only mitigate the sluggish performance but also to experience high-quality gaming features. Graphics cards are responsible for the quality of the image rendered on a display. If you cannot spend much but are looking for pocket-friendly graphics card options, here are some of them that might suit your budget.

1. Asus GeForce GT710-SL-2GD5-CSM (2GB)

The Asus GeForce GT710-SL-2GD5-CSM graphics card has 2GB of GDDR5 memory. It is ideal for multimedia setups thanks to its exclusive heat sink that provides passive cooling. This graphics card is features VGA, DVI, and HDMI ports. Users can also overclock the graphics card using the GPU Tweak II software.

Passive Cooling
Asus GeForce GT 710 2GB GDDR5 HDMI VGA DVI Graphics Card Graphic Cards GT710-SL-2GD5-CSM
Asus GeForce GT 710 2GB GDDR5 HDMI VGA DVI Graphics Card Graphic Cards GT710-SL-2GD5-CSM
₹ 4,899

Asus GeForce GT710-SL-2GD5-CSM can support up to 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution.

2. Asus GeForce GT730-2GD5-BRK (2GB)

Asus GeForce GT730-2GD5-BRK features 2GB of GDDR5 memory. It has a PCI Express 2.0 interface and requires a minimum of 300W power supply. The graphics card has DVI-D, VGA, and HDMI ports with High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) support. Also, users can adjust the graphics card's performance using the GPU Tweak software.

Dust-Resistant Fan
Asus GeForce GT730 2GB PCI-e Graphics Card
Asus GeForce GT730 2GB PCI-e Graphics Card
₹ 5,999

Asus GeForce GT730-2GD5-BRK is equipped with a dust-resistant fan.

3. Zotac GeForce GT 710 Zone Edition (2GB)

Zotac GeForce GT 710 Zone Edition is a single-slot graphics card that has 2GB of DDR3 memory. It features multi-display support and includes DL-DVI, VGA, and HDMI ports. The graphics card has a core clock speed of 954MHz. In addition, it is fitted with a large heat sink for passive cooling.

Multi-Display Support
ZOTAC GeForce GT 710 2GB DDR3 Zone Edition Graphics Card with GeForce Experience
ZOTAC GeForce GT 710 2GB DDR3 Zone Edition Graphics Card with GeForce Experience
₹ 4,404

The Zotac GeForce GT 710 Zone Edition graphic card requires a minimum 300W power supply.

4. Gigabyte GeForce GV-N710D3-2GL (2GB)

Gigabyte GeForce GV-N710D3-2GL is a low-profile graphics card that is ideal for compact system setups. It has 2GB of DDR3 memory and a core clock speed of 954MHz. The graphics card is equipped with Dual-link DVI-D, D-Sub, and HDMI ports. It supports PCI Express 2.0 interface and requires a minimum of 300W power supply.

Low-Profile Design
Gigabyte GeForce GV-N710D3-2GL 2GB PCI-Express Graphics Card (Black)
Gigabyte GeForce GV-N710D3-2GL 2GB PCI-Express Graphics Card (Black)
₹ 4,799

The Gigabyte GeForce GV-N710D3-2GL graphics card is equipped with a cooling fan.

5. MSI GT 710 2GD3H LP (2GB)

The MSI GT 710 2GD3H LP graphics card has a core clock speed of 954MHz. It features 2GB of DDR3 memory. This graphics card is fitted with a large heat sink that provides a noise-free operation. It is equipped with HDMI, Dual-link DVI-D, and D-Sub ports.

Noise-Free Operation
MSI GT 710 2GD3H LP DDR3 Gaming Graphic Card
MSI GT 710 2GD3H LP DDR3 Gaming Graphic Card
₹ 3,800

The MSI GT 710 2GD3H LP graphics card has a low-profile design for compact system setups.

6. Zotac GT 710 (2GB)

Zotac GT 710 is a single-slot graphics card with DL-DVI, VGA, and HDMI ports. Also, it can support up to three displays simultaneously. It features 2GB of DDR3 memory and a base clock speed of up to 954MHz. The GT 710 is equipped with a single smart fan for efficient cooling.

Smart Cooling Fan
Zotac GT 710 2GB 64BIT DDR3 PCI-E Graphics Card
Zotac GT 710 2GB 64BIT DDR3 PCI-E Graphics Card
₹ 5,199

Zotac GT 710 has a PCI Express 2.0 interface and requires a minimum of 300W power supply.

7. REO AMD Radeon HD 7300 (1GB)

The REO AMD Radeon HD 7300 graphics card is equipped with 1GB of DDR3 memory. It has a DMS-59 port and can support two displays simultaneously through its DMS-59 to Dual DVI-I converter. The graphics card has a base clock speed of 675MHz. Also, it can support a maximum resolution of up to 2560x1600 pixels resolution.

Dual-Display Support
REO AMD Radeon HD 7300 1GB DDR3 64 bit PCIe x16 Graphics Card with Dual Display(Can Connect Two Screens with This Graphics Card)
REO AMD Radeon HD 7300 1GB DDR3 64 bit PCIe x16 Graphics Card with Dual Display(Can Connect Two Screens with This Graphics Card)
₹ 2,300

REO AMD Radeon HD 7300 comes with DVI to HDMI and DVI to VGA adapters.

