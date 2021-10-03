Best Discounts on PlayStation 5 Games for Great Indian Festival Sale

The PlayStation 5 restock is supposed to be coming this Monday (October 4) and if you're one of the lucky people who already got one, or are planning on buying one soon, then you'll also need to get some games to go with your new console. Thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that is now underway, there are a lot of huge discounts on PS5 games, so you can pick up a lot of exciting titles along with your new console.

We've made a list of some of the best games you can get right now for your PS5 console that are also discounted so that you're getting a good deal. Here are the best games that you can get without burning a hole in your pocket.

Marvel's Spiderman Miles Morales Ultimate Edition

Spider Man is one of the best reasons to own a PlayStation as the game is an exclusive for Sony and won't be coming to Xbox. Its a high energy adventure that has you web-swinging through New York as new hero Miles Morales, rather than Peter Parker. It's visually stunning and highly engaging, and is definitely one of the games that most people will pick up alongside their PlayStation 5.

The game is priced at Rs. 3,357 against an MRP of Rs. 4,999, and you can get additional savings with bank offers and cash backs to make it effectively even cheaper, so this is a great pick.

Buy Marvel's Spiderman Miles morales Ultimate Edition

Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls is now more famous for being difficult than anything else, but beyond that is a very thoughtful and rewarding game that many gamers will appreciate. This remake includes haptic feedback and 3D audio to take advantage of the new console's power, as well as of course getting a facelift, but the core game remains the same famous Demon's Souls experience.

Priced at just Rs. 2,999 against an MRP of Rs. 4,999 this game is a steal, and a must-buy if you enjoyed it the first time around, or just want to see what the fuss is all about.

Buy Demon's Souls

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

With Valhalla, Assassin's Creed continues to follow another historical adventure, this time with the Viking raids on England in the dark ages. Assassin's Creed games are a well established series by now and Valhalla continues to give players the smorgasbord of things to do while running around and slaughtering all your enemies, whether through brutal face to face combat, or cerebral assassinations.

Currently discounted to Rs. 3,399 against an MRP of Rs. 4,999, the game is a good pick at the price, and of course, the additional offers like bank discounts also apply.

Buy Assassin's Creed Valhalla

RETURNAL

Another PlayStation exclusive, RETURNAL on the PS5 is a third-person rogue-like game with high adrenaline combat mixed with a lot of exploration and resource management. Every time you die, you have to start over from the beginning and slowly piece things together as you build the skills needed to beat the game.

It's one of the best experiences on the PS5 right now, and is currently on sale at just Rs. 3,885 against an MRP of Rs. 4,999. Club that with bank offers and cash backs and the game become a real steal.

Buy RETURNAL

Hades

Hades was one of the best games to release in 2020, after a long, long time in early access. It first released on PC, then the Nintendo Switch, and later on Xbox and PlayStation as well. As an indie game it's a lot cheaper than the other options on this list, but it's also the most addictive, and so if you haven't already gotten a copy, now is a good time to add one to your cart.

Hades is a top down rogue-like game in which you're battling through the forces of the underworld to make your way to the surface of the Earth, as you try and escape your father, the Greek God Hades. Each time you die you start over with nothing from the beginning. But you're not alone as you'll gather a variety of ancient weapons, and boons from the Gods on Olympus that will unlock new abilities and take you further in your escape attempts in this intricately plotted and written game that features gorgeous art, music, and incredibly well designed gameplay.

Hades is currently discounted to Rs. 1,758 on Amazon, against an MRP of Rs. 1,999, and the usual bank offers and cash backs also apply here.

Buy Hades

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.