Technology News
loading

Best Deals on Racing Games for Xbox One

Whether you're a fan of arcade racers or more realistic sims, this list has something for everyone.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 October 2021 16:21 IST
Best Deals on Racing Games for Xbox One

Racing is one of the most popular genres of gaming in India

The Xbox One is a highly successful console in India thanks to its huge collection of great games. Racing is one of the most popular genres of games in India, and it's no surprise that there are lot of great racing games for the Xbox One. We put together some of the best picks you can get in racing games in India with the Xbox One, which you can see on the list below.

If you are looking for racing games to play on your Xbox One console, here are some options you might want to look at.

1. F1 2020 (Standard Edition)

Thirteenth title in the Formula 1 series, F1 2020  features twenty-two circuits (including Circuit Zandvoort and the Hanoi Street Circuit), twenty drivers and ten teams proposed in the provisional 2020 Formula 1 World Championship. The game re-introduces the split screen mode, and gets a team management feature known as "My Team" allowing players to create, own, and run an eleventh team.

Split Screen
F1 2020 - Standard Edition (Xbox One)
F1 2020 - Standard Edition (Xbox One)
₹ 2,599

F1 2020 also comes with an option to use a virtual rear-view mirror.

2. Project CARS 2

The developers say that the cars in the project CARS 2 are fine-tuned by pro drivers giving a realistic handling experience. The game allows users to race anytime, anywhere, and with any car. It has been received well in terms of visuals, digital craftsmanship, precision physics, and weather-surface conditions. 

Realistic Experience
Project CARS 2 - Xbox One
Project CARS 2 - Xbox One
₹ 1,165

Project CARS 2 has been built from the ground-up with e-Sports in mind.

3. Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Heat introduces a choice of day and night playing. During the day, all the races are legit and the players compete in various types of races to win cash. This money can be used to purchase cars, or fine-tune, or upgrade the available cars. In the night, the players earn rep by winning races, and evading cop chases.

Day And Night Gaming
Need for Speed Heat (Xbox One)
Need for Speed Heat (Xbox One)
₹ 1,774

Need for Speed Heat has a large roster of cars which are unlocked as rep levels are completed.

4. Forza Motorsport 7 (Standard Edition)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Standard Edition) features over 700 ForzaVista cars and 30 destinations to compete in the Forza Racing Championship esports league. The game offers enhanced spectating modes and a split-screen playing option. The game includes two features -- dynamic weather and customisable drivers.

Huge Car Roster
Forza Motorsport 7 - Standard Edition (Xbox One)
Forza Motorsport 7 - Standard Edition (Xbox One)
₹ 2,739

Forza Motorsport 7 (Standard Edition) is enhanced for 4K/ 60fps HDR gaming on Xbox One X.

5. Forza Horizon 3

Forza Horizon 3 allows the players to explore Australia, which is said to be the ‘Horizon Festival's' largest and most diverse open world. They can collect, race in as well as customise over 350 cars, and discover driving gameplay like ‘Danger Sign Jumps', ‘Convoys' and ‘Drift Zones'. The players can invite friends to join in the 4-player online campaign co-op.

Co-Op Mode
Microsoft Forza Horizon 3 PS7-00001 Xbox One Game
Microsoft Forza Horizon 3 PS7-00001 Xbox One Game
₹ 2,470

Players have an option to customise every aspect of the game.

6. Forza Horizon 4

The Forza Horizon 4 is a car racing game that delivers an experience of dynamic seasons in a shared open-world. The game is set up in Britain, and the player explores an open world and collects over 450 cars in a quest to become a Horizon Superstar. This open world features Britain's lakes, valleys and castles in native 4K and HDR on Xbox One X console. The player's driving skills are tested in dry, wet, muddy, snowy, and icy conditions.

4K HDR Support
FORZA HORIZON 4
FORZA HORIZON 4
₹ 3,499

The game also gets new themed content, gameplay, challenges and rewards.

7. Need for Speed Payback

Setup in the Fortune Valley that resembles Las Vegas, the Need for Speed Payback allows the players to take revenge for a betrayal. It features three playable characters: Tyler, Jess, and Mac. Tyler is great at racing, Jess at evading cops in the city, and Mac at off-roading, so players get to play as each character. The game features a 24-hour day-night cycle, and offers a choice of a total of 74 vehicles along with other downloadable content.

Derelict Cars
Need for Speed Payback for Xbox One
Need for Speed Payback for Xbox One
₹ 1,999

The players have to find parts of derelict cars and then customise them.

Best Deals on Racing Games for Xbox One

Product Name Price in India
Need for Speed Payback for Xbox One ₹ 1,999
Project CARS 2 - Xbox One ₹ 1,165
Need for Speed Heat (Xbox One) ₹ 1,774
Microsoft Forza Horizon 3 PS7-00001 Xbox One Game ₹ 2,470
Forza Motorsport 7 - Standard Edition (Xbox One) ₹ 2,739
FORZA HORIZON 4 ₹ 3,499
F1 2020 - Standard Edition (Xbox One) ₹ 2,599
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Racing Games, Racing, Xbox One
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bitcoin: What I Hate, Love, and Fear About the Cryptocurrency
Top Cartoon and Movie-Based Nintendo Switch Games Available Now

Related Stories

Best Deals on Racing Games for Xbox One
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops Today
  2. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  5. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Amitabh Bachchan Hops on to Crypto Bandwagon
  7. What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Teased, Europe Price Surfaces Online
  2. Zoom's Abandoned Five9 Deal Shows Hurdles to Expansion
  3. Slovenia Mints National NFT Tokens for Gifting at Crypto Expo Dubai, Aims at Boosting Tourism
  4. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Expected Soon With 33W Fast Charging and MediaTek Processor, Suggest Certifications
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely to Get Up to 2TB Storage: Report
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart, First Look Surfaces Ahead of Availability
  7. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Squid Game Craze: Netflix Sued by South Korea Broadband Firm Over Traffic Surge
  9. El Salvador Mined Its First Bitcoin Using Volcanic Energy, Tweets President Nayib Bukele
  10. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods, Company’s First Active Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds, Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com