Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu

Hawkeye episode 6 — out now on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar — put a neat albeit predictable bow on a humdrum Marvel series, the smallest of the lot we've gotten so far. The Tom Hiddleston-led Loki was seismic due to its multiverse angle. The Elizabeth Olsen-starrer WandaVision was innovative and brilliant at times. And The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, dealt with some big ideas even though it failed to deliver. The only debate I'll have about Hawkeye, now that it's done, is which was Marvel's most forgettable series in 2021. The contest is between the last two, if that wasn't already clear and obvious. Farewell Hawkeye, you will not be missed.

Given where the Hawkeye series finale left us, it's unclear where the new Hawkeye Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) goes from here. Hawkeye episode 6 gave us nothing to suggest her future (though it does seem like the end for Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton/ Hawkeye). Sure, there was a post-credits scene in Hawkeye episode 6 but it was entirely useless. An extended song and dance sequence from Rogers: The Musical? Honestly, this seems like discarded B-roll footage (it has none of the main cast) that Marvel figured they could put at the end as like “happy holidays” material.

Aside from introducing Kate to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye's only other major purpose was to lead into the Echo spin-off series starring Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez. Hawkeye episode 6 set her up for a brighter future albeit with red in her ledger, as Maya ended the episode with a clean slate by killing the ones who were controlling her.

You could argue that it transitioned Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) into her next MCU chapter too, having made peace with Clint and her sister Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow's (Scarlett Johansson) death. I had imagined her conflict with Clint to be the most stupid subplot given how easily it could be resolved, but Pugh is fun to have around, I must admit. And oh, lastly, Hawkeye episode 6 confirmed an intriguing backstory for Clint's wife Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini): she was Agent 19 at SHIELD in a past life.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye episode 6

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Hawkeye episode 6 — titled “So This Is Christmas?”, directed by Rhys Thomas, and written by Jonathan Igla and Elisa Climent — opens with the proper return of Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) who was merely glimpsed in a CCTV image last week on Hawkeye episode 5. Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) is in his office to see him. She tells the audience (Fisk already knows) that she was orchestrating everything: Armand III's death and Jack taking the fall for Sloan. She's paid the debt her husband owed tenfold. Now, Eleanor wants out. Fisk warns her that what she is starting won't end well, but she refuses and leaves.

Kate gets the video of their conversation from Yelena, just as she got the incriminating photo on Hawkeye episode 5. Maybe Fisk should do something about having perfectly-placed cameras in his office — and if he really wants them, then have better intranet security. Anyway, Kate is worried what will happen to her mother whom she has always thought of as completely innocent. Kate wants Clint to leave as this is her mess. But Clint finally says in Hawkeye episode 6 what he has been avoiding all season: Kate is his partner. Hence, he's not going anywhere until this is done.

Back to Fisk in Hawkeye episode 6 who is getting a visit from Maya — with Kazi (Fra Fee) also present, serving as interpreter sometimes. She tells Fisk that she's done chasing ghosts. Fisk thinks it's quite the turnaround though he doesn't grill her. Maya asks for a couple of days off to clear her head and leaves. Fisk is not happy with what's happening in his city. The Ronin is roaming around, an Avenger has taken interest in their business, Eleanor quit on him, and now Maya is turning on them. Fisk asks Kazi to teach the city a lesson.

Elsewhere in Hawkeye episode 6, Clint and Kate are travelling in the metro. Clint says they need a ton of gear to prepare for the big party tonight. He then reveals he's going to make more trick arrows — and Kate is naturally taken aback. As they make more trick arrows, Clint gives her some lessons on the superhero business: the job is inconvenient, you've to make tough decisions, blah blah the standard stuff. In return, Kate finally gives him the whole spiel about how inspired she was by him. She saw him jumping off rooftops and fighting aliens with stick and a string — and she knew being a hero isn't just for those who can fly or shoot lasers, it's for anyone who can bear the cost.

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye episode 6

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Hawkeye episode 6 then arrives at the Bishop Christmas party. Everyone involved in the series is gathering. The Tracksuit Mafia is here to teach Eleanor a lesson. Clint and Kate are there to protect Eleanor. To help with that, they have embedded LARPers as the butlers and servers. Yelena is there to kill Clint. And obviously, Eleanor and Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) are there.

As Eleanor arrives, Kate confronts her mother with the incriminating video. Eleanor tells her daughter that she has everything under control. Sure, you do. Outside, Kazi starts shooting at Hawkeye — this leads to an evacuation of the party. As Clint makes his way to a different part of the building, Yelena follows him. Kate soon catches up with her in an attempt to stop her from reaching Clint. They get into some jokey fights in the elevator, where Hawkeye episode 6 reveals that Kate is wearing her new purple suit underneath her Christmas party attire.

Yelena finally gets rid of Kate, jumps out the window, and down to the ground floor. Kate somewhat foolishly follows her but lands safely. To her dismay in Hawkeye episode 6, she's met by the incoming Tracksuits. She deals with a few — including the guy whom she gave girlfriend advice to and is now pointing a gun at her — before Jack shows up to help with his sword. Meanwhile inside, Clint is confronted by Kazi. They get into a proper fist fight, and just as Clint is done with Kazi, the Tracksuits arrive to kill him. Hawkeye jumps out the window only to end up in a big Christmas tree.

Hawkeye episode 6 takes us to Maya for a second who is shown to be packing a bag. So, I guess she is taking off? Or planning to join the Christmas party?

Back where the action is, the helpful LARPers get in their costume finally, tired of no one listening to their directions. And suddenly everyone starts listening to their directions. Okay, funny.

Meanwhile in Hawkeye episode 6, Kate is trying to get Clint out of the tree even though he's happy just hanging out with an owl he met and tells her to not do anything stupid. Predictably, she does something stupid as the giant tree falls on the ice rink — but thankfully, Clint lands and falls out safe. As a lot more Tracksuits arrive, Kate slides in and affords them a bit of smokescreen with her archery skills. Clint then takes away the Tracksuits' guns by using another trick arrow. He then reveals to Kate (and the audience) that he has worn the purple costume too.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in Hawkeye episode 6

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Post that, ‘tis the season for trick arrows on Hawkeye episode 6, as Clint and Kate indulge in all sorts of cool stuff. Eventually, a few of the remaining Tracksuits try to run them over with one of their vans — but just in time Kate uses one of the Pym (Ant-Man) arrows that makes the vehicle super tiny and harmless. As Kate wonders what happens to the people inside, the owl from before swoops, picks up the van, and flies away. Okay then.

With all the minions out of the way on Hawkeye episode 6, it's time for the return of the mid-tier boss: Kazi. Hawkeye fires an arrow at him but Kazi catches in. He's about to snipe him in response — but Yelena grabs and takes out Hawkeye, and Maya comes in and gives Kazi something else to think about. Clint tells Yelena that she wouldn't believe him even if he told her the truth: that her sister Natasha sacrificed herself to save the world. Yelena thinks he's lying (predictable) and the fight goes on.

Hawkeye episode 6 brings us back to the AWOL Eleanor who is trying to escape but is confronted by Fisk. Kate also arrives in time to deal with him but he easily brushes away her arrows and throws her to the ground. Then somehow magically, Eleanor gets in the driving seat and rams Fisk into the store. Where did she come from? That makes no sense. Is Fisk gone? Because that was one short role then lol.

Elsewhere, Maya and Kazi's fight ends with Kazi stabbed and in Maya's arms. Back to Fisk who is fine (um okay) and now duking it out with Kate again. She's clearly no match for him. He takes all her arrows and easily snaps them in half. But Kate finally deals with Fisk by using the flick trick Clint taught her. That activates a bunch of broken arrow heads that are lying under Fisk's feet. Cue a big explosion and Fisk lying on the ground. Is he actually gone now? Or is that another fake out by Hawkeye episode 6? Outside, Kate confronts her mother with all the things she did. Eleanor says she did it all to protect Kate — but she lets the police take her anyway.

Meanwhile, Yelena is busy punching Clint in Hawkeye episode 6, who keeps repeating the truth even though she won't believe him. Finally, Yelena demands why Nat would sacrifice herself for Clint: why do you deserve it? Clint says he doesn't and that he tried to stop her. Yelena says that he should've fought harder then, as she beats him up more. Yelena is about to put a bullet in Clint when he starts whistling the tune Nat used to whistle with Yelena. You know, the one from Black Widow. Yelena wonders how he knew, and Clint says Nat talked about her all the time. Yelena starts crying, and says she could've stopped her. She made her choice, Clint says, nothing could've stopped her. As they both express their love for Nat, Yelena helps Clint get up and walks away.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez in Hawkeye episode 6

Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

Indeed, Hawkeye episode 6 did another Kingpin fake-out. As the police step into the store, he's nowhere to be found. Fisk, having somehow survived again, is leaving via a back alley. But he is found by Maya and you know what is about to happen. She's figured out that Fisk had her father killed (as Clint told her on Hawkeye episode 5) and that Kazi was involved in the setup. Maya pulls a gun on Fisk who tries to save himself by claiming they are family — but she shoots him point blank.

Kate and Clint share another moment by the ambulance in Hawkeye episode 6. First, he toys with her about how she performed but then gives her a sincere compliment too. Yay, more bonding. As the camera pans away from the scene, Clint tells her that they have to walk the dog.

Cut to Christmas Day and Clint arriving back home with presents. But he's not alone, Kate and Pizza Dog are with him. Clint and his wife Laura hug — it's the first time they have been ogether on screen in Hawkeye, that's nice. Clint then gives Laura the watch that was so important. As she flips it around, we see the SHIELD logo and the number 19 embossed underneath. I'm guessing that means Laura was onec Agent 19. You have to take better care of your stuff, Clint tells her. It's like Clint is inviting the comeback, as Laura tells him that he's one to talk. She means the Ronin costume, if you didn't get it.

Speaking of, Clint takes Kate in the back to burn the Ronin suit on a barbecue grill. As they walk back to the house, Kate runs possible aliases for herself: Lady Hawk, Hawk Eve, Hawk Shot. But Clint turns them all down. He says he has an idea, just as the Hawkeye title card jumps in. You get his idea, right?

Hawkeye episode 6 is now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. This was the series finale.