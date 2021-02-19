Technology News
loading

For All Mankind Season 2 Review: Lunar Cold War Heats Up

It’s 1983, and the Moon is getting militarised.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 February 2021 09:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
For All Mankind Season 2 Review: Lunar Cold War Heats Up

Photo Credit: Apple

Joel Kinnaman as Ed Baldwin in For All Mankind season 2

Highlights
  • For All Mankind season 2 premiered February 19
  • A total of 10 episodes, dropping weekly until April 23
  • Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt lead For All Mankind cast

For All Mankind season 2 — premiering February 19 on Apple TV+ worldwide — continues to explore the ripple effects of the Soviets putting a man (and a woman) on the Moon before the Americans. In some ways, it created a better, equitable world in the USA. Women enjoy a better position at NASA (in spacesuits and in the boardroom) and in society (the Equal Rights Amendment actually got ratified), though the same can't be said about race relations. And as the For All Mankind season 1 post-credits scene revealed, NASA's Sea Dragon dream — a two-stage rocket conceptualised in the ‘60s as the pathway to manned Mars missions before funding was scrapped — has come to life. That moment comes midway through season 2, which picks up nine years from where we left off.

Set in the summer of 1983, For All Mankind season 2 reveals that the never-ending Space Race between USA and USSR has brought about technological innovations earlier than we got it. They have email, except it's called “d-mail”, and electric cars albeit with the same problems: range and speed. And John Lennon is still alive — he was assassinated in 1980 — and Prince Charles got his desire: to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles rather than Diana Spencer. While some events are a logical leap, others just seem like the For All Mankind writers having fun with the alt-history world they inhabit. Speaking of getting things earlier, USA is involved in a coup in Panama — it occurred in 1989 in our world — which here contributes to Cold War tensions.

While the Soviets had largely been a faceless adversary in For All Mankind season 1 — save for that astronaut, excuse me cosmonaut, who Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) spent some quality time with — they have an expanded presence on For All Mankind season 2. That's mostly due to a PR stunt devised by the Americans (space aficionados will know what I'm referring to), and additionally, the militarisation of space — one that the For All Mankind season 2 marketing, from trailers to posters, have done their best at highlighting. But the writers, led by For All Mankind creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, can't seem to decide how they view American aggression, foolhardiness, and language skills (or rather, the lack of them).

Early into the first episode of For All Mankind season 2, astronaut Gordo Stevens (Michael Dorman), who's taken up a side gig as a speaker, jokes that on the Moon, Americans are to Soviets how the settlers (English colonists) were to the Indians (that's Native Americans). It gets him many laughs but that's a telling comparison, given the barbaric nature of what happened in history. But then, in a later episode following the KAL007 tragedy, when US Marines wielding guns show up to reclaim their mining site on the Moon, it's backgrounded to the tunes of The Clash's “I Fought the Law”. It's setting a dangerous precedent, as the events that follow on For All Mankind season 2 confirm.

On one level, For All Mankind seems interested in exploring the ugly and bloody legacy of post-World War II USA, one that has been involved in countless wars across decades. What it feels like it's trying to get at is that the Americans' tendency for a show of force will inevitably lead them into armed conflicts on the Moon as well — doomed to repeat cycles of violence, no matter what timeline they are in. But the messaging on For All Mankind season 2 is a bit muddled, almost as if it's afraid of alienating its primary audience: Americans.

Of course, what it always has been better at doing is examining the toll the Space Race takes on personal relationships. To help in that regard, For All Mankind season 2 brings in a couple of new directors in Andrew Stanton (the Pixar veteran known for Finding Nemo and WALL-E) alongside Michael Morris (who was behind two episodes in Better Call Saul season 5). Admittedly, For All Mankind can be borderline soapy at times, and feel like one of those “X-hour movie as a TV show” annoyances. (There are 10 hourlong episodes here, with a couple touching 70 minutes or going over.) But that DNA also makes it engaging elsewhere, with some thrilling sequences towards the end of For All Mankind season 2 reminiscent of the addictive power of Moore's Battlestar Galactica.

The Apple TV+ series is short on laughs though. Across the 10-episode run — I've seen them all — I recall chuckling to myself only a couple of times.

For All Mankind Time Capsule AR App Bridges the Gap Between Season 1 and Season 2

for all mankind season 2 tracy stevens for all mankind season 2

Sarah Jones as Tracy Stevens in For All Mankind season 2
Photo Credit: Apple

Season 2 begins, naturally, by catching us up on how life has changed for For All Mankind's characters in the decade we haven't seen them. Now chief of astronaut office, Ed spends his time practising his golf strokes and hasn't left the planet's surface since he got back, for he blames himself that he wasn't there for his son Shane. His wife Karen (Shantel VanSanten) has been coping by taking over the astronaut-frequented bar Outpost. They have an adopted daughter in Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu), rescued from Vietnam during the war. Ed's best friend Gordo is now a speaker as he goes through a mid-life crisis, with Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones), who left him years ago, now about to remarry a public personality. Tracy has become a celebrity in her own right, appearing regularly on Johnny Carson's The Tonight Show.

Meanwhile, the first American woman on the Moon, Ellen Wilson (Jodi Balfour), is set to return down to Earth soon, having spent over 720 days on the white rock across four tours. She wants to renew NASA's push for the stars, which seems to have gotten lost in all the competition with the Soviets. “The Moon was supposed to be a stepping stone, but it's become a quagmire,” Ellen notes. Also down on the planet, Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) has become NASA director, though some things haven't changed: her office is still her home. There's also a bigger involvement for undocumented Mexican immigrant Aleida Rosales (Coral Peña), though there's much less plot for astronauts Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) and Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall), even as they have been upgraded to main cast status.

That's partly because there is no shortage of plot elsewhere. Aside from diving into Ed and Karen's marital problems, For All Mankind season 2 also wants to explore Kelly's issues with her identity — one that stems from her desire to follow in her father's footsteps and the backlash from expected and unexpected sources. With Gordo and Tracy, the second season of the Apple TV+ series mirrors their journeys in some ways, before putting them on a collision course. Ellen reconnects with her former lover Pam Horton (Meghan Leathers) and questions her sham marriage to also-gay Larry Wilson (Nate Corddry). And of course, there's the myriad events arising out of Cold War paranoia that fuel For All Mankind season 2's storytelling mill.

From For All Mankind Season 2 to Drishyam 2, What to Stream in February

for all mankind season 2 karen baldwin for all mankind season 2 review

Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin in For All Mankind season 2
Photo Credit: Apple

The 10-year gap between seasons one and two brings a cyclical nature to some parts of the storytelling. At the same time, it leads to some unconvincing outcomes. VanSanten feels younger than her years, while Peña's young adult Aleida on season 2 feels very different from Olivia Trujillo's teenage Aleida whom we met in season 1. She's been through her formative years, but even so, I never felt like they were the same character. Ellen and Pam's reunion is unsatisfying in some ways too, but that's more because of how in keeping with Pam's personality it is. And though it attempts to be more socio-politically sensitive to American racial tensions, it feels like namechecking of an issue that it largely ignored on season 1. It's like telling critics, “Okay, we heard you, but we can't be really bothered.”

That said, For All Mankind season 2 has the power to be gripping, as when the delicately-placed dominoes across the episodes knock each other down in believable fashion in the finale — replete with consequences and fallout for the main characters. That it can afford to do so is thanks to its ensemble cast and the fact that it's jumping a decade ahead with each season. Moore has spoken about the seven-season-and-decade plan they have for For All Mankind, which makes it as vast in scope as The Crown. And just like the Netflix series, it too will have to deal with the question of what to do with its adult actors after a point. The young ones have already been recast, but soon the older ones will need that too if it doesn't wish to go through hacky VFX aging. It must also introduce new characters.

Just like with season 1, For All Mankind season 2 ends up by giving us a peek at its future. Its behind-the-scenes future is secure, as Apple has already renewed the series for season 3. But what will the on-screen future look like as it edges closer to today, set in a world where the future has arrived quicker in some aspect but the Cold War never ended? At times, the answer seems to be that we are bound to bring our problems wherever we go — no matter how far we travel.

For All Mankind season 2 episode 1 is releasing on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 19. New episodes will release every Friday until April 23.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: For All Mankind, For All Mankind season 2, For All Mankind season 3, Apple TV Plus, Ronald D Moore, Sony Pictures Television, Joel Kinnaman, Cold War, Space Race, NASA, Soviets, USSR, USA, Sea Dragon, Moon, Korean Air Lines, KAL007
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Notebooks Lead Total PC Shipment in India in Q4 2020, Dell Shipped Most Units: IDC

Related Stories

product For All Mankind season 2 review: the Apple TV+ series jumps to 1983 with Cold War-era tensions at their peak, as the Americans and Soviets clash on the Moon. Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, and Shantel VanSanten lead For All Mankind cast.
For All Mankind Season 2 Review: Lunar Cold War Heats Up
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  2. Transformers 7 Taps Creed II Director Steven Caple Jr.: Report
  3. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch on February 24
  4. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  5. Philips TAB7305, TAB5305 Soundbars With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  6. Google Classroom, Meet Get Over 50 New Features for Students and Educators
  7. Garmin Enduro Smartwatch Debuts With Solar Charging Support
  8. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet With HDR OLED Display Launched in India
  9. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  10. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Makes Historic Landing, to Look for Signs of Ancient Microbial Life
  2. Apple Updates Platform Security Guide to Highlight Changes Coming With M1 Chip
  3. Notebooks Lead Total PC Shipment in India in Q4 2020, Dell Shipped Most Units: IDC
  4. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Google Assistant Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499
  5. Philips TAB7305, Philips TAB5305 Soundbar Models With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  6. Vaio Z (2021) With Carbon Fibre Build, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72 Reportedly Spotted on Thailand’s NBTC Site Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. SHAREit Vulnerabilities Could Allow Remote Code Execution, Leak Sensitive Data
  9. Apple Said to Lobby for India Incentives as It Plans iPad Assembly
  10. IPL 2021 Auction: How to Watch Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com