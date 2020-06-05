Technology News
loading

Choked Review: Rocky Marriage, Rocky Netflix Movie

Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix film is a polished effort that could’ve used more grime.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 June 2020 10:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Choked Review: Rocky Marriage, Rocky Netflix Movie

Photo Credit: Tejinder Singh/Netflix

Saiyami Kher in Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Highlights
  • Choked is streaming Friday 12:30pm on Netflix
  • Anurag Kashyap is the director on Choked
  • Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew in Choked cast

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, releasing on Netflix today, is the newest movie from Anurag Kashyap, among the most well-known Indian directors internationally. That's big because in the dozen or so films Netflix has made in (or acquired from) India so far, the streaming service hasn't managed to land any A-list talent as the face in front or behind the camera. Primarily because subscription-based online platforms like Netflix just don't enjoy the same ubiquity or power in India as they do in more mature markets such as the US. Bollywood still focuses more on theatres and satellite rights to make most of its money. But that changes with Netflix's latest Indian original film — Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai [Hindi for “money talks”].

Choked — Kashyap's first feature-length film to go straight-to-streaming — is also possibly the director's smallest scope movie to date, next to Manmarziyaan. The script by Nihit Bhave (Hey Prabhu!, and Sacred Games 2) is chiefly about a marriage on the rocks, involving an embittered couple with shattered dreams. Choked looks at how differing worldviews — in their case: accepting and moving on versus not letting go — can put a heavy strain on relationships. The Netflix film flips the traditional Indian family structure on its head to lay bare the systemic fault-lines and frictions at its core, including women's invisible labour that's a direct consequence of deeply-patriarchal societies as India.

Unfortunately, Choked never quite gets the most out of its material. And the minute it moves beyond the personal, it falters even more. The events of the Netflix film are set in late 2016, against the backdrop of the “colossal failure” that was demonetisation, as economists later called it. Kashyap told Firstpost that he acquired Choked's script in 2015 but he took to the film only after PM Narendra Modi's unprecedented announcement. Unfortunately, Choked doesn't have anything to say about the socio-political ramifications of demonetisation. Instead, it's merely used as a plot device.

From Satya to Choked, the Journey of Anurag Kashyap

The film opens in a middle-class housing society next to the airport in Mumbai's suburbs. An unseen man stuffs plastic-covered wads of cash into a netting and sticks them into the bathroom drain. On the floor below them lives a good-for-nothing husband Sushant Pillai (Roshan Mathew, from Aanandam) who keeps hopping jobs, and his bank cashier wife Sarita Pillai (Saiyami Kher, from Mirzya), who wears the pants in the house. Sarita is also in-charge of managing the home, which needs several fixes, including a clogged sink. The entire situation is wearing Sarita down, and not just because Sushant doesn't move a finger around the house in lieu of goofing all day.

Naturally, Sarita and Sushant are at each other's throats whenever they end up in the same room, with their fights reaching a boiling point over the tiniest of matters. In a brilliantly-acted early scene, the couple wake up their half-asleep son Sameer (Parthveer Shukla, from Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai: Take 2) to give evidence on their behalf, uncaring of the child in their futile quest to prove the other wrong. Over the 110-minute runtime, their arguments and other people's conversations slowly reveal the past that fuels the bitterness between the two. It's what gives the film its title, it underlines the film's themes, and annoyingly, it includes a fair bit of autotune.

Tired of bickering but unable to fall asleep one night, Sarita goes into the kitchen to fetch water. And after she hears sounds coming from the drainpipe connected to the aforementioned clogged sink, she bends down and pulls it out in a moment of frustration and curiosity. As the water streams onto the kitchen floor, Sarita's eyes are caught by two plastic bags that pop out. On closer inspection, she realises that it's a wad of cash made up of Rs. 500 notes. Sarita is ecstatic and to her wonder, more money rolls in every night from the kitchen sink drainpipe. She uses the money to settle her husband's debts and spruce up the house but questions soon arise where it's coming from.

Choked, Dark, 13 Reasons Why, M:I Fallout, and More on Netflix in May

choked netflix review 2 Choked Netflix review

Roshan Mathew, Saiyami Kher, and Amruta Subhash in Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Photo Credit: Tejinder Singh/Netflix

All this is upended a month later, as PM Modi takes to the airwaves and puts an end to Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes with a four-hour notice. Unfortunately, Choked doesn't do a great job of explaining what's going on, or why people are flocking to banks. It does little better with its political critique, offering nothing more than a couple of throwaway jabs at people who praise the PM. Choked can't bring any meaningful depth to any of that, and it fails to spot those opportunities elsewhere.

Demonetisation also fails to explore the personal cost. Sarita is left horrified after PM Modi's announcement, but that's the least of her worries. She must also deal with Sushant's loan shark (Upendra Limaye, from Jogwa), and the neighbour (Amruta Subhash, from Gully Boy) who lives on the floor below. Using those building blocks, Choked builds to a dramatic twist that reads like plot convenience, and the path it takes to get there isn't very satisfactory too, what with a couple of unnecessary musical montages. And except for Kher, who commands the leading lady role, Choked doesn't serve its others actors well. Though Subhash is terrific as always, it's a bit part, and Mathew seems stuck with a one-note role.

For what it's worth, Choked does attempt to give an interesting spin to its characters right at the very end, offering redemption for some and showcasing how others with a pretty façade are merely that. Choked is very competent in the technical department, be it Kashyap's direction, the cinematography (Sylvester Fonseca, from Sacred Games), and especially background sound (Karsh Kale, from Gully Boy), but it's clear as day that the script could have used more work. It's arguably Netflix's most polished Indian film to date, but it fails to truly deliver as the highest note one. Though given how low the bar has previously been set, it's easily one of its best efforts, possibly second next to Soni.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is streaming Friday 12:30pm on Netflix worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Choked, Choked Paisa Bolta Hai, Netflix, Netflix India, Anurag Kashyap
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units
Oppo A11k, Oppo A12, Oppo A52 to Launch in India Next Week: Report

Related Stories

product Choked Netflix review: Anurag Kashyap’s first feature-length film for Netflix is about a middle-class bank cashier (Saiyami Kher) who unexpectedly comes into a lot of cash, clueless to the fact that demonetisation is around the corner. Choked release time is 12:30pm on Netflix.
Choked Review: Rocky Marriage, Rocky Netflix Movie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  2. Mi Notebook Teased to Offer 12 Hours of Battery Life Ahead of India Launch
  3. Jio Teases 1 Year of Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  4. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  5. Choked Review: Rocky Marriage, Rocky Netflix Movie
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan With Up to 40Mbps Speeds
  2. Oppo A11k, Oppo A12, Oppo A52 to Launch in India Next Week: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Next Sale on June 8 at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications
  4. OnePlus May Disable Color Filter Camera By Default on OnePlus 8 Pro India Units
  5. Twitter Refuses to Rule Out Suspending Trump's Account
  6. Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live, India Time, More
  7. Jio Platforms Gets Rs. 9,093.60 Crore Investment From Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Sovereign Investor
  8. Infinix Hot 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Offers
  9. Realme Narzo 10A Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
  10. Realme Watch to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com