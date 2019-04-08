Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldana is proud of Disney for rehiring writer-director James Gunn for the third chapter of the franchise after controversially firing him last year over a series of offensive tweets posted a decade to six years ago, which included jokes about paedophilia, rape, and molestation. There's currently no release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 since production was reportedly put on hold after Gunn was let go, who was then tapped by rival DC in the interim to helm Suicide Squad 2, which is set to begin filming in autumn 2019.

“I'm really excited, and I'm proud of [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and [Disney Studios chairman] Alan Horn for stepping up and making a decision to reinstate James Gunn,” Saldana told Variety over the weekend. “I think the theme of redemption is a theme that we weren't ready to discuss in 2018 because it was important for women to also strive to make workplaces more ethical and more professional.

“Not just for women but for men, as well. But leaving that space for redemption, for error, and then coming forward with so much humility and saying, ‘We acted impulsively and we're going to rectify this.' Disney is a big entity and they make content for younger audiences. You're sending a strong message to kids, and that, I commend them for it.

“And obviously, I'm happy to have my captain back on board because we were panicking. No other person can be like James Gunn for Guardians.”

Saldana and her fellow Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars had penned an open letter in support of Gunn's rehiring just over a week after his firing by Disney back in July last year. But Disney was reportedly adamant that it would stand by its decision and that Gunn wouldn't be rehired.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 then went on ice soon after, and Gunn moved to DC-Warner Bros. in October to write and direct Suicide Squad 2, which is scheduled for a summer 2021 release date.

But in an unexpected reversal last month, Disney reinstated Gunn to his position as Guardians of the Galaxy chief. The studio had reportedly not met with anyone else and had no replacement in mind.

