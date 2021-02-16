Technology News
Zee5 Premium Annual Subscription Price Discounted by 50 Percent Till February 28

Zee5 Premium subscription includes access to all Zee5 originals and exclusives, as well as blockbuster movies, all ALT Balaji Shows, and more.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 February 2021 17:42 IST
Zee5 Premium Annual Subscription Price Discounted by 50 Percent Till February 28

Zee5 Premium annual subscription typically costs Rs. 999

  • Zee5 Premium annual subscription is available for Rs. 499
  • The OTT service is celebrating its three-year anniversary
  • Zee5 Premium brings TV shows before telecast

Zee5 Premium annual subscription plan has been discounted by 50 percent in celebration of the over-the-top (OTT) platform's three-year anniversary. Zee5 Premium can now be purchased for just Rs. 499 and this offer is valid till the end of this month, after which the price for Premium annual subscription will revert to Rs. 999. The one-month and three-month plans for Zee5 Premium are still priced the same and only the annual plan has been halved.

Zee5 Premium annual subscription can now be purchased for Rs. 499, marking a 50 percent discount compared to its regular price of Rs. 999 for a year. Zee5 is celebrating its three-year anniversary and to mark the occasion, the annual plan has been discounted. Customers who are interested in availing this offer should do so before February 28.

Zee5 Premium one-month and three-month subscription plans are still priced the same, at Rs. 99 and Rs. 299, respectively.

Zee5 Premium members can access all Zee5 originals and exclusives, as well as blockbuster movies, all ALT Balaji Shows, Zindagi TV Shows, Kids, Live TV, and TV shows before telecast. Zee5 Premium members can also watch content on five devices at a time.

Recently, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to apprise on how the government plans to regulate OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The apex court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for regulating OTT platforms by an autonomous body and it includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Hotstar.

Additionally, BSNL has tied up with YuppTV to offer the BSNL Cinema Plus service to its subscribers at Rs. 199 per month and it includes access to SonyLIV Special, Voot Select, YuppTV Premium, as well as Zee5 Premium.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vineet Washington
