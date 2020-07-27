Technology News
Zee5 Club Launched as New Entry-Level Subscription Plan, Offers Select Original Content, Live TV, and More

Zee5 Club is positioned as a complete OTT television entertainment pack.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 July 2020 10:35 IST
Zee5 Club is cheaper than Zee5’s existing All Access plan that is available at Rs. 999 a year

Highlights
  • Zee5 Club is Zee5’s answer to Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack
  • The new plan has limited access to Zee5 content
  • Zee5 Club subscribers can switch to its All Access plan

Zee5 today launched its new subscription plan to persuade television viewers to start watching shows and movies digitally in India. Called Zee5 Club, the new plan offers select Zee5 and ALTBalaji shows alongside over 1,000 movies, Zee Zindagi shows, and more than 90 live TV channels at a price of Rs. 365 a year. This is cheaper than the existing Zee5 annual subscription that is available at an annual charge of Rs. 999. The new move by Zee5 is similar to how Disney+ Hotstar offers a limited range of content through the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs. 399 a year.

The Zee5 Club plan is claimed to be an outcome keeping in mind Zee5's diverse user behaviour, regional preferences, and viewership patterns. It is positioned as a complete OTT television entertainment pack, while the existing Zee5 All Access plan is offered as an option to give access to the platform's entire bouquet that includes all Zee5 exclusives and ALTBalaji shows, various movies, Zee Zindagi shows, kids content, and a list of live TV channels.

The Zee5 All Access plan can be availed at Rs. 999 a year or Rs. 99 a month. There are also quarterly and half-yearly options available at Rs. 299 and Rs. 599, respectively.

It is important to highlight that both Zee5 Club and Zee5 All Access plans come with the ability to watch content on up to five devices simultaneously. There is also an option for Zee5 Club subscribers to switch to the All Access plan at any time during the year by paying the difference amount through the Zee5 app or website.

“With a strong consumer value proposition, ZEE5 Club will help us to board every Indian and provide them with a hyper-personalised and a seamless content viewing experience all at Rs. 365/year,” said Rahul Maroli, Senior Vice President and Head SVOD, Zee5 India, in a statement.

Similar to Zee5 Club, Disney+ Hotstar has its VIP subscription with limited content access to encourage digital content consumption by the masses. Netflix last year also brought its Rs. 199 plan as a mobile-only plan to bring new Indian content consumers on board. The US company also just recently started testing its Rs. 349 “Mobile+” plan with support for HD streaming and access on computers.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
