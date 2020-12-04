Technology News
loading

YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities

YouTube will test a new filter so that channel owners won’t have to look at potentially inappropriate and hurtful comments that have been automatically held for review.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 December 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities

YouTube’s new features are aimed at encouraging diverse communities and respectful interactions

Highlights
  • YouTube said it was working to close gaps in the platform’s system
  • Commenters can choose to edit, or delete a potentially harmful comment
  • YouTube launched 3 new filters for Premieres for interactive experiences

YouTube is introducing new features to its platform to support diverse communities and encourage respectful interactions. The streaming platform will warn users when a comment they are about to post may be offensive to others, giving them the option to reflect before posting. YouTube will also test a new filter in YouTube Studio for potentially inappropriate and hurtful comments that have been automatically held for review, so that channel owners won't have to look at those comments if they don't want to.

Announcing the updates in a blog post, YouTube said that the platform was working to close any existing gaps in how YouTube's products and policies work for everyone, specifically the Black community.

The new Community Guidelines reminder for posting potentially harmful comments is rolling out on Android. If the commenter wants to go ahead with the potentially harmful comment even after the pop-up notification, they can consider doing so, or even choose to edit/delete it. If users think they've been wrongly flagged, they can let YouTube know the same through the notification pop-up.

youtube community guidlines new youtube_community_guidlines_new

YouTube will warn users when a comment they are about to post may be offensive to others

According to a YouTube support page, the system learns from content that has been repeatedly reported by users. YouTube will also be streamlining the comment moderation tools to make it easier for creators to not read or engage with potentially inappropriate and hurtful comments.

In an effort to identify gaps in the system that could impact a creator's opportunities to reach their full potentials, YouTube will, ask creators on a voluntary basis to provide their gender, sexual orientation, race, and ethnicity starting next year. Using this, the video streaming platform said it would examine how content from different communities is treated in its systems, such as search and discovery and monetisation.

The Google-owned company said it would also look into possible patterns of hate, harassment, and discrimination, that could affect some communities more than others.

YouTube said that it had invested in technology that would help the systems better detect and remove hateful comments, by taking into account the topic of the video and the context of the comment.

Meanwhile, YouTube launched three new filters earlier this week aimed at helping creators, artists, and publishers deliver an ‘even more interacting experience' with Premieres. Two of the filters, Live Redirect and Trailers, have begun rolling out to eligible creators, while the third filter, Countdown Themes, will be available in the coming months.

Live Direct will allow creators to host a live stream as a pre-show just before the Premiere airs. The live audience will automatically be directed to the upcoming Premiere right before it starts. Trailers, on the other hand, will let users upload a pre-recorded hype video that will be played on the watch page in advance of the Premiere. This clip can range from 15 seconds to three minutes. Countdown Themes will let creators select a custom countdown for their Premiere across a range of themes, vibes, and moods.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Google, YouTube Update
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display

Related Stories

YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  2. Google’s Co-Head of Ethical AI Timnit Gebru Says She Was Fired for Email
  3. Chinese Scientists Claim Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Race
  4. Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Launch in India on December 15
  5. Realme X50 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  6. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, More
  7. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones May Launch in Q1 2021
  8. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 8GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory 'Not Closing' After Telescope Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Follow
  2. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Android Patch Update, Realme 7 Pro Updated as Well
  3. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions
  4. Google Maps to Get New ‘Go’ Tab for Quick Access to Frequent Destinations
  5. YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display
  7. Oppo Reno 5 5G Series Pricing, Specifications, Models Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch
  8. YouTube Music Starts Rolling Out ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ Playlists
  9. WhatsApp Video, Voice Call Buttons Tipped to Be in Testing on Desktop App
  10. China Claims Quantum Supremacy With Computer 10 Billion Times Faster Than Google's Prototype
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com