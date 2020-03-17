Technology News
loading

YouTube Videos Vanishing: Google Expects AI Errors as Coronavirus Empties Offices

YouTube and other divisions are relying more on artificial intelligence and automated tools to identify problematic content.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2020 10:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Videos Vanishing: Google Expects AI Errors as Coronavirus Empties Offices
Highlights
  • YouTube could see a jump in videos erroneously taken down
  • It is because the company is relying more on automated software
  • Google has taken the step due to coronavirus outbreak

YouTube could see a jump in videos erroneously taken down for content policy violations as the company relies more on automated software during the coronavirus pandemic, Alphabet's Google warned on Monday.

Google said in a blog post that to reduce the need for people to come into its offices, YouTube and other business divisions are temporarily relying more on artificial intelligence and automated tools to identify problematic content. Such software is not always as accurate as humans, which lead to errors, the company said.

And "turnaround times for appeals against these decisions may be slower," the blog post added.

Twitter on Monday said it too would be increasing usage of similar automation, but that it would not ban any users based solely on automated enforcement because of accuracy concerns.

Facebook did not respond to requests for comment on Monday. It drew public criticism last week for asking policy enforcers to continue coming to work because it lacks secure technology for moderation to be conducted remotely.

The trio of Silicon Valley internet services giants, like many companies across the world, have asked employees and contractors to work from home if possible, aiming to slow the spread of coronavirus. Mass gatherings such as sports, cultural and religious events have been cancelled globally to combat the fast-spreading respiratory disease.

Google said human review of automated policy decisions also would be slower for other products and indicated that phone support would be limited.

Content rules cover submissions such as ad campaigns running on the Google ad network, apps uploaded to the Google Play store and business reviews posted to Google Maps.

"Some users, advertisers, developers and publishers may experience delays in some support response times for non-critical services, which will now be supported primarily through our chat, email, and self-service channels," Google said.

Google's content review operations span several countries, including the United States, India, Singapore and Ireland.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Google
Special Ops Review: Neeraj Pandey’s Hotstar Series Fails to Meet Even Low Expectations
White House Urges Researchers to Use AI to Analyse 29,000 Coronavirus Papers

Related Stories

YouTube Videos Vanishing: Google Expects AI Errors as Coronavirus Empties Offices
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  4. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Be the Cheapest Snapdragon 865 Smartphone
  5. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  6. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  7. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  8. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
#Latest Stories
  1. White House Urges Researchers to Use AI to Analyse 29,000 Coronavirus Papers
  2. YouTube Videos Vanishing: Google Expects AI Errors as Coronavirus Empties Offices
  3. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. Xbox Series X Specifications, Features Revealed by Microsoft
  6. Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  8. Oppo Reno 3 4G Model With Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Notch Launched: Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 Start Receiving Android 10-Based OneUI 2.0 Updates
  10. Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.