Technology News
loading

YouTube Videos Featuring Kids Get More Views: Pew Research Centre

Pew Research Centre said its findings show videos aimed at or featuring children are among YouTube's most popular materials.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Videos Featuring Kids Get More Views: Pew Research Centre

YouTube videos featuring young children drew nearly triple the average viewership of the platform's other content, according to research released on Thursday that provided ammunition for child advocates who want Alphabet to take more aggressive steps to make its streaming service safer for kids.

Pew Research Center said its findings show videos aimed at or featuring children are among YouTube's most popular materials, attracting an outsized audience relative to the number uploaded.

YouTube has come under fire in recent years from lawmakers and parent groups who contend it has not done enough to protect the privacy of minors.

Last year, the Centre for Digital Democracy and the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), saying YouTube's parent company violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

The complaint said the company "made a vast amount of money by using children's personal information" and "profited from advertising revenues from ads on its YouTube channels that are watched by children."

"YouTube likes to pretend its not a site for children until it's time to sell ads," CCFC Executive Director Josh Golin said.

"We have always been clear YouTube has never been for people under 13," said YouTube, which announced 2 billion monthly users in May. The platform shares limited data, but music, gaming and kids' content are known to rank highly in viewership.

Other groups have called for more steps to block access to age-inappropriate content and to deter potential predators. Complaints prompted YouTube to introduce punishments for parents uploading videos showing kids placed in dangerous situations. The platform has said it is weighing additional changes.

Pew researchers said they analysed activity during the first week of 2019 on nearly 44,000 YouTube channels with more than 250,000 subscribers.

Just 2 percent of the 243,000 videos uploaded that week featured at least one individual that looked under 13 years old to human reviewers. But the small subset received an average of 298,000 views, compared with 97,000 for videos without children, according to the report. Median viewership figures were about 57,000 and 14,000.

Channels that uploaded at least one video featuring a child averaged 1.8 million subscribers, compared to 1.2 million for those that did not, Pew said.

YouTube said it could not comment on Pew's survey methods or results. It maintained that the most popular categories are comedy, music, sports and "how to" videos.

Popular videos with children included those with parenting tips or children singing or dressing up.

YouTube's policies ban children under 13 from using its main service and instead direct them to its curated YouTube Kids app. But many parents use the main YouTube service to entertain or educate children, other research has found.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Pew Research Center
Moto E6 With Snapdragon 435 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launched With 3D Bioprinter, Supplies for ISS
Honor Smartphones
YouTube Videos Featuring Kids Get More Views: Pew Research Centre
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  5. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  6. Moto E6 With Snapdragon 435 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  7. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched
  8. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  9. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Performs Second Orbit Raising Manoeuvre: ISRO
#Latest Stories
  1. Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer Brings Back Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone to Kill More Zombies
  2. Zombieland: Double Tap Trailer Brings Back Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone to Kill More Zombies
  3. Orange Is the New Black Season 7 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Performs Second Orbit Raising Manoeuvre: ISRO
  5. Google Images Gets ‘Swipe to Visit’ for Mobile Web Searches, Uses AMP to Quickly Load Source Page
  6. WhatsApp iOS Beta Starts Testing Quick Media Edit Feature, Multi-Platform System Rumoured
  7. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Offers Google Pixel 3, Motorola One Power, Honor 9N Discounts, and More Deals
  8. Spider-Man: Far From Home Swings Past $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office, the First Spidey Film to Do So
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launched With 3D Bioprinter, Supplies for ISS
  10. YouTube Videos Featuring Kids Get More Views: Pew Research Centre
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.