YouTube is testing a new feature that allows users to download videos on their desktop Web browser. The latest feature is currently available as an experimental feature for Premium subscribers. YouTube currently allows paid subscribers on Android and iOS to download content for offline viewing. This feature will only be supported in computers with the latest versions of Chrome, Edge, or Opera browsers.

Interested users can visit YouTube's Try experimental new features page that lists tests available for Premium subscribers. While watching a video, eligible users can see an option to Download the video, right beside the like and share buttons.

To ensure the quality of the videos, the user can choose to download in various resolutions in the Settings menu with full-HD (1080p) as a maximum. High (720p), Medium (480p), and Low (144p) are also available. To free up space, there is an option to delete all local downloads from the browser cache with one button.

By clicking on it, YouTube will start downloading the video. Once the download is complete, users can watch it from the Downloads section that's accessible from the hamburger menu on the left side of the screen below the “Watch Later” icon. Downloaded videos can be played back from youtube.com/feed/downloads or via the side navigation panel.

The new feature will be available for testing until October 19, but YouTube is likely to launch it officially soon.

At present, the YouTube app for Android and iOS allows Premium users to download videos for offline viewing, provided the video is not private and the creator allows it.