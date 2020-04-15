Technology News
loading

YouTube Now Supports UPI Payments in India

YouTube also supports payments via credit and debit cards in the country.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 15 April 2020 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Now Supports UPI Payments in India

YouTube users can use the UPI option to pay directly from their bank accounts

Highlights
  • Users can now pay YouTube using their UPI app
  • UPI can be used for subscribing to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music
  • YouTube users also use UPI to rent movies

YouTube has introduced UPI as a new mode of payment on its platform. The new facility will make it easier for YouTube users to perform transactions like SuperChat, memberships, movie rentals, and more, on the video-sharing platform. People making payments to YouTube already had the option to pay using credit and debit cards. Now, they can easily complete the transaction from their bank accounts using their UPI IDs. Users can use the new option to pay for both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music subscriptions.

YouTube has announced that users of all UPI apps can now make use of the new UPI payment options. They can “purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, buy and rent their favourite movies, as well as pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships to engage with and support their favourite YouTube creators.”

Although YouTube has added UPI as a new payment method for people who want to subscribe to YouTube Premium, those who want to watch YouTube Originals shows need not get the premium subscription for a range of shows, at least for the timebeing. The Alphabet-owned company recently made about a dozen of its original shows available for free to everyone. List of shows includes Escape The Night, Step Up: High Water, and Impulse among others. The free access to the originals – earlier only available to premium subscribers - was made available on April 8, and will remain so only for a limited period.

Separately, YouTube is reportedly working on a TikTok-like feature called Shorts. Its feed will include short videos made by users - a format made popular by TikTok. Google has a large catalogue of licensed music and songs that can be used by creators to make the content.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, UPI
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Extraction Hindi Trailer: Netflix Confirms Indian-Language Dub of Chris Hemsworth Movie
TikTok Flaw Allows Hackers to Put Fake Videos on Your Account: Report

Related Stories

YouTube Now Supports UPI Payments in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  5. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  6. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  7. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  8. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  9. PM Modi Encourages Citizens to Download Aarogya Setu App
  10. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode Launching Tomorrow: What We Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple-Google Alliance Welcomed by European Coronavirus App Platform
  2. Realme TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, 32-Inch Display Size Tipped
  3. Facebook Launches Experimental App on Apple Watch for 'Closest Friends'
  4. MIUI 12 User Interface Leaked Via Beta Version of Mi Settings App: Report
  5. Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  6. WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Adds New Context Menu, Removes Share Sheet Integration
  7. Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+ With 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Zomato Starts Showing Body Temperature of Its Delivery Executives Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  9. Google Developing Its Own Mobile Chip for 2021 Pixel Phones: Report
  10. TikTok Flaw Allows Hackers to Put Fake Videos on Your Account: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com