Technology News

Google Raises Price of YouTube TV to $49.99, Adds Discovery, Animal Planet

, 11 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Raises Price of YouTube TV to $49.99, Adds Discovery, Animal Planet

Alphabet's Google on Wednesday raised the monthly membership price of its YouTube TV online service by 25 percent to $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,450) while adding channels such as Discovery, Animal Planet, and TLC.

The second price rise in nearly 14 months comes as YouTube expands its offering to better compete with a growing number of services, including Dish Network's Sling TV, AT&T's DirecTV Now, and Hulu, which are vying to attract viewers cancelling cable subscriptions, or cord cutting.

Google had raised the price of YouTube TV from $35 to $40 in February last year.

The cost for competing services such as Hulu's offering with more than 60 channels is $44.99 per month, while its library of shows and movies costs an additional $5.99.

YouTube TV will be adding eight new channels, including the Travel Channel, HGTV and Food Network, to take the total number of networks to more than 70.

The new price takes effect from April 10 for new members, while the revised fee for existing subscribers will come into force after May 13, it said in a blog post.

The price for members billed through Apple will be $54.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800) per month, it added.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube TV, Google, Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC
Black Hole Image Is Beautiful and Profound, but It Doesn't Tell Us Much
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Google Raises Price of YouTube TV to $49.99, Adds Discovery, Animal Planet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  2. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Teased to Launch in India Soon
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Thousands of Amazon Workers Are Listening to What You Tell Alexa
  5. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Realme 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 22
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 Get Android Pie Update in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  10. OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y2, Vivo V15 Pro Discounts and More Offers in Amazon Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.