YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Restore Access to Disney Channels

YouTube began restoring access to Walt Disney channels on its platform on Sunday, after the companies reached a distribution agreement to end a two-day blackout.

YouTube tweeted that "we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX."

We're happy to announce that we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX, and Disney recordings that were previously in your Library. Your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 19, 2021

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the deal.

YouTube warned last week that it would only renew its agreement with Disney if the company offered "equitable terms" and announced that it was cutting the monthly price for YouTube TV by $15 (roughly Rs. 1,140), from $64.99 (roughly Rs. 4,940) to $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800).

On Sunday, YouTube said a monthly subscription had reverted to $64.99 (roughly Rs. 4,940), but affected users would receive a one-time $15 (roughly Rs. 1,140) discount.

"We appreciate Google's collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market," Disney said in a statement on Sunday.

YouTube earlier this month struck a multi-year pact with streaming platform Roku to distribute YouTube's flagship app and TV service, ending a months-long battle over accusations of anti-competitive conduct.

© Thomson Reuters 2021