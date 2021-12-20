Technology News
loading

YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Restore Access to Disney Channels

YouTube warned last week that it would only renew its agreement with Disney if the company offered "equitable terms."

By Reuters | Updated: 20 December 2021 10:24 IST
YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Restore Access to Disney Channels

Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube says it has now restored to the removed channels

Highlights
  • YouTube and Disney have agreed on a deal after a two-day blackout
  • The company lowered its subscription cost, which it has now reversed
  • YouTube and Disney are yet to disclose details of the deal

YouTube began restoring access to Walt Disney channels on its platform on Sunday, after the companies reached a distribution agreement to end a two-day blackout.

YouTube tweeted that "we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX."

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the deal.

YouTube warned last week that it would only renew its agreement with Disney if the company offered "equitable terms" and announced that it was cutting the monthly price for YouTube TV by $15 (roughly Rs. 1,140), from $64.99 (roughly Rs. 4,940) to $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800).

On Sunday, YouTube said a monthly subscription had reverted to $64.99 (roughly Rs. 4,940), but affected users would receive a one-time $15 (roughly Rs. 1,140) discount.

"We appreciate Google's collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market," Disney said in a statement on Sunday.

YouTube earlier this month struck a multi-year pact with streaming platform Roku to distribute YouTube's flagship app and TV service, ending a months-long battle over accusations of anti-competitive conduct.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube TV, Disney, YouTube TV ESPN, YouTube TV FX
Apple Seeks Dismissal of India Apps Market Antitrust Case, Cites Tiny Market Share

Related Stories

YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Restore Access to Disney Channels
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. Watch the Trailer for Hawkeye Episode 6, Out Wednesday
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 Update Again
  5. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  10. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
  2. Facebook Pays RUB 17 Million in Fines to Russia Over Banned Content
  3. YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Restore Access to Disney Channels
  4. Apple Seeks Dismissal of India Apps Market Antitrust Case, Cites Tiny Market Share
  5. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages
  7. Alibaba Plans to Grow Southeast Asia E-Commerce Arm Lazada to $100 Billion
  8. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
  10. Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com