NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube to Stop Automatic Sharing of Activity to Twitter, Google+

, 14 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube to Stop Automatic Sharing of Activity to Twitter, Google+

Video-sharing giant YouTube has announced that it will kill the feature that allows users to automatically share their YouTube Activity on micro-blogging site Twitter and its own social network Google+ after January 31.

Twitter currently allows users to share their YouTube activity via options such as going to YouTube Settings, then to Connected apps and choosing "Share your public activity to Twitter".

Instead, the platform is urging users to share videos on social networks directly from YouTube via the Share button.

Users will see an option to Share on social platforms right after a successful new video upload, The Star reported late on Saturday.

However, users would still be able to add links from their social media to their YouTube channels and share videos from pages.

The platform also stated that this new update will not affect items that have already been shared on Twitter prior to the removal date. Those posted activities will remain on Twitter, the report added.

"Many years ago, we introduced the option to automatically post your public YouTube activity with your social media followers on both Twitter and Google+. Since then, we've found that social sharing works better when the message is more customised and takes advantage of social media features, such as @mentions. Overall, this provides a better experience for both you and your followers vs automatically generated posts," the YouTube support page reads.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, YouTube, Google Plus
Huawei Boycott Calls Get Mixed Response in Europe
Slack Said to Seriously Consider Direct Market Listing
Pricee
YouTube to Stop Automatic Sharing of Activity to Twitter, Google+
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X to get Android Pie update Soon
  2. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  3. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Nintendo GameCube and N64 Classic Consoles Leaked
  5. OnePlus 7 Alleged Leak Shows a Notch-Free Sliding Design
  6. Redmi Note 7 Includes Watertight Seals to Protect Against Water Damage
  7. Mi Soundbar Launched in India by Xiaomi: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Vivo Z3i Standard Edition With a 19:9 IPS LCD Panel Launched
  9. Amazon Offering Rs. 1,000 Extra on Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Cash Load
  10. Samsung Galaxy M Series Teased With Infinity-V Display on Amazon.in
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.