Video-sharing giant YouTube has announced that it will kill the feature that allows users to automatically share their YouTube Activity on micro-blogging site Twitter and its own social network Google+ after January 31.

Twitter currently allows users to share their YouTube activity via options such as going to YouTube Settings, then to Connected apps and choosing "Share your public activity to Twitter".

Instead, the platform is urging users to share videos on social networks directly from YouTube via the Share button.

Users will see an option to Share on social platforms right after a successful new video upload, The Star reported late on Saturday.

However, users would still be able to add links from their social media to their YouTube channels and share videos from pages.

The platform also stated that this new update will not affect items that have already been shared on Twitter prior to the removal date. Those posted activities will remain on Twitter, the report added.

"Many years ago, we introduced the option to automatically post your public YouTube activity with your social media followers on both Twitter and Google+. Since then, we've found that social sharing works better when the message is more customised and takes advantage of social media features, such as @mentions. Overall, this provides a better experience for both you and your followers vs automatically generated posts," the YouTube support page reads.