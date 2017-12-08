Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube to Launch Music Subscription Service Next Year: Report

 
08 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube to Launch Music Subscription Service Next Year: Report

Alphabet's YouTube plans to introduce a paid music streaming service in March, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Record label Warner Music Group has already signed on while Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Merlin, a consortium of independent labels, are in talks with the video streaming website, Bloomberg said.

The service, internally referred to as Remix according to Bloomberg, will compete with similar offerings from Spotify and Apple.

Google, another Alphabet unit, introduced Google Play Music, a streaming service, in 2011. YouTube launched ad-free, subscription-based YouTube Red in 2016 featuring exclusive video content from popular creators such as Lilly Singh Michael Stevens.

YouTube was not available for comment outside regular business hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Entertainment, Google, Google Play Music, Internet, YouTube, YouTube Red, YouTube Remix
Sea of Thieves Xbox One and Windows PC Release Date Announced
Instagram 'Direct' Standalone Messaging App in Testing
YouTube to Launch Music Subscription Service Next Year: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart Big Shopping Days
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins: These Are the Best Deals on Offer
  2. What's New and Different About the Google Go App
  3. Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus With Bezel-Less Design, Large Battery Launched
  4. Redmi 5 Launch, Honor 7X and Redmi 5A in India, More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Samsung, Paytm Offer Cashback of Up to Rs. 8,000 on Galaxy Phones
  6. Redmi 5 Plus vs Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Mi A1: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Oppo F5 Youth With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review
  9. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ 'Unlikely' to Be Unveiled at CES: Report
  10. Huawei Nova 2s With 6-Inch Bezel-Less Display, 6GB RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.