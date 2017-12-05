Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube to Expand Teams Reviewing Extremist Content

 
05 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube to Expand Teams Reviewing Extremist Content

Alphabet's YouTube said on Monday it plans to add more people next year to review and remove violent or extremist content on the video platform.

YouTube is taking stern actions to protect its users against inappropriate content with stricter policies and larger enforcement teams, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a blog post.

"We are also taking aggressive action on comments, launching new comment moderation tools and in some cases shutting down comments altogether," Wojcicki said.

The goal is to bring the total number of people across Google working to address content that might violate its policies to over 10,000 in 2018, she said.

YouTube last week updated its recommendation feature to spotlight videos users are likely to find the most gratifying, brushing aside concerns that such an approach can trap people in bubbles of misinformation and like-minded opinions.

YouTube had been facing a lot of criticism from advertisers and regulators and advocacy groups for failing to police content and account for the way its services shape public opinion.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Internet, Online Extremism, YouTube
Amazon Australia Goes Live in Time to Ruin Rivals' Christmas
Bitcoin Alternatives: How to Buy Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero and Other Cryptocurrencies
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
YouTube to Expand Teams Reviewing Extremist Content
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
A R Rahman concert
TRENDING
  1. Pixel 2 to Be Available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  2. Google's New App Offers a Unified Google Experience on Low-End Smartphone
  3. Google Maps Gets a 'Two-Wheeler' Mode Mode in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Photos Leaked, Show an Infinity Display
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Officially Unveiled Ahead of Thursday Launch
  6. Jio Phone to Get a Special Edition of Google Assistant
  7. Honor 7X India Launch Set for Today, Alongside Honor V10 Global Launch
  8. Redmi 5 Unveiled, WhatsApp Restricted Groups, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Nokia 9 to Launch on January 19 Alongside the Nokia 8 (2018): Report
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Group Admins Restrict Members
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.