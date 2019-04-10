Technology News

YouTube to Develop Its Own Interactive Shows and Live Specials, After Netflix's Success

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube to Develop Its Own Interactive Shows and Live Specials, After Netflix's Success

After the raging success of Netflix's original interactive choose-your-own-adventure film 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch', Google-owned YouTube is now working on interactive shows and live specials.

Following the traditional format of interactive shows, the content YouTube is planning would allow viewers to make their own choices throughout the show and eventually conclude an ending of their choice.

The project is under the supervision of Ben Relles, former Head of YouTube's unscripted programming, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

“We now have amazing new tools and opportunities to create and tell multilayered and interactive stories,” Susanne Daniels, YouTube's head of original programming, said in a statement. “Ben has an intuitive and experienced understanding of how the platform can enhance content, making him the perfect choice to develop this exciting new division.”

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Is the Wackiest, Most Insane Thing You'll See This Year

Developers who create this kind of interactive content develop multiple storylines for the same show.

To keep the story flow smooth, the different storylines are made to intersect at certain points, resulting in different potential endings for a single show, which once started, cannot be paused, rewinded or forwarded.

With Bandersnatch that launched in December last year, Netflix became the first content platform to attempt an interactive entertainment aimed at adults.

Because of its design to keep viewers hooked watching and playing, Bandersnatch did not come with a set run-time.

However, according to information available on public domains, it lasted for a peiod of 40-90 minutes roughly before getting to the end credits.

While Netflix never revealed how many accounts accessed "Bandersnatch", the multiple endings were a trending topic on all social networking platforms, including in India.

YouTube is likely to announce new programmes next month. However, details about an official announcement of an interactive show or series remain unclear as of now.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Netflix, Bandersnatch
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
First Photo of a Black Hole to Be Revealed Today
Redmi Note 6 Pro
YouTube to Develop Its Own Interactive Shows and Live Specials, After Netflix's Success
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  4. This Is What a Black Hole Looks Like
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 Get Android Pie Update in India
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Stuffcool Monty Wireless Earphones Review
  8. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.