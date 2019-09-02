Technology News
loading

YouTube Says Investing in Learning Content Across Indian Languages

YouTube recently introduced "Learning Playlists" to provide a dedicated learning environment.

By | Updated: 2 September 2019 18:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Says Investing in Learning Content Across Indian Languages

Google-owned YouTube which has over 265 million users in India is now actively investing in accelerating the growth of learning content across languages in the country, a top company executive has said.

Towards this, the company provided learning fund to eight Indian creators to develop high-quality content during its "EduCon" summit held here on Sunday.

"With over 265 million monthly active users on YouTube, we're seeing incredible viewership coming from tier 2, tier 3 cities and even small towns," Satya Raghavan, Director Content Partnerships, YouTube in India, said in a statement.

"We're now actively investing in accelerating the growth of learning content on YouTube through mentorship for our creators across languages, and funds for them to develop high-quality content on a wide variety of topics," Raghavan added.

The eight Indian creators who received YouTube Learning Fund are: ExamFear Education Hindi, Learn Engineering, Don't Memorise, Study IQ Education, D'art of Science, Learnex-English Lessons Through Hindi, GetSetFlySCIENCE and Let's Make Engineering Simple.

These creators are developing high-quality learning content, covering topics like English language training, environmental science, political science, calculus, genetics and chemistry in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

"It's exciting to see that our incredible video library is emerging as the largest supplementary learning platform for users across India, with learning videos generating hundreds of millions of views on YouTube every single day," said Raghavan.

In 2019, learning content on YouTube has grown exponentially. "Wi-Fi Study", one of the largest learning content channels in India which livestreams up to 30 videos a day with live questions and answers, has crossed 9 million subscribers this year.

YouTube recently introduced "Learning Playlists" to provide a dedicated learning environment for people who come to YouTube to learn.

Joined by a vibrant community of over 200 learning creators, this year's EduCon witnessed inspiring stories from many creators talking about their journey.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, EduCon
Patym, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
Sony Xperia 2 Leaks in Press Renders, Live Images Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch
Honor Smartphones
YouTube Says Investing in Learning Content Across Indian Languages
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Realme Phone With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G Surfaces Online
  3. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s to Launch in India on September 18, Amazon Reveals
  7. The Lion King Tops The Avengers to Become 7th Biggest Movie of All Time
  8. Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report
  9. Meet ZAO, the Face Replacement App That's Gone Viral Overnight
  10. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Store Spotted With UPI Payments Option in India: Report
  2. I&B Ministry Seeking Suggestions on Certification of OTT Content: Javadekar
  3. Sony Xperia 2 Leaks in Press Renders, Live Images Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch
  4. YouTube Says Investing in Learning Content Across Indian Languages
  5. Patym, PhonePe, Amazon Pay Have Until February 2020 to Update KYC: RBI
  6. Apple Products May Get Pricier With New 15 Percent US Tariff on Chinese Products
  7. Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Launch Date Set for September 5, Leaked Specifications Tip Kirin 710 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera
  8. Motorola One Action Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  9. Android 10 Release Date Will Be Tuesday, Canadian Telco Rogers Corroborates
  10. Android, Windows Also Reportedly Targeted by Massive Scale Chinese Government Hack Originally Thought to Affect iPhones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.