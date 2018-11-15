NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Premium, Music Premium Now Live in 7 New Nations

, 15 November 2018
YouTube Premium, the paid streaming subscription service, was initially launched in June

Highlights

  • The latest move has brought YouTube Premium to 25 global markets
  • YouTube Music Premium is now available in 21 global markets
  • India is yet to get both paid YouTube services, though

YouTube Premium, the paid streaming subscription service, and YouTube Music Premium is being rolled out to seven new countries, taking the services to 25 and 21 global markets, respectively.

Initially launched in June and formerly known as "YouTube Red", YouTube Premium gives users access to advertisement-free video streaming.

The new countries are Chile, Colombia, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Switzerland and the Ukraine. India is yet to get the YouTube Premium services.

"If you want ad-free access and offline streaming, you can get Music Premium. The more all-encompassing YouTube Premium gives you the same benefits as Music Premium plus an ad-free experience across all of YouTube's videos and access to exclusive content," Android Police reported late on Wednesday.

YouTube Premium includes Music Premium but adds the full YouTube experience while adding background and offline playback along with exclusive YouTube original series.

The subscription costs $11.99 (roughly Rs. 860) per month.

Charges for YouTube Music Premium are $9.99/month (roughly Rs. 720) that bring the entire former Google Play Music catalogue and YouTube's exclusive mixes, covers and live performances.

Comments

Comment
 
 

Infocus Snap 4
