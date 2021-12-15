YouTube Says Services Fixed After Disruption Affects Thousands

Alphabet's YouTube said on Tuesday it has fixed an issue that caused thousands of users to lose access to its platform or face slow services.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 15,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

If you were having a slower than normal experience or were having trouble accessing YouTube earlier today – this has been fixed! The issue ran for about 20 mins, thanks for all of your reports. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2021

YouTube experienced 65 outages over the past 12 months, according to Web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood, and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website.

Amazon's Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime, and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot, that use Amazon Web Services (AWS), reported issues according to their social media pages.

"Netflix which runs nearly all of its infrastructure on AWS appears to have lost 26 percent of its traffic," Doug Madory, head of Internet analysis at analytics firm Kentik, said.

Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface, or API, which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

© Thomson Reuters 2021