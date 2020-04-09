Technology News
YouTube Opens Original Shows for Free Streaming Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

YouTube has made more than a dozen of its Original shows free to watch to give people more entertainment options during lockdown.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 9 April 2020 20:39 IST
Highlights
  • YouTube Premium costs Rs. 129 per month for users in India
  • The originals shows were made free on April 8
  • This comes as YouTube’s effort to offer entertainment amid coronavirus

YouTube is offering a host of its original shows for free streaming to everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video sharing service is opening up access to more than a dozen YouTube Originals like murder mystery competition show 'Escape The Night', 'Step Up: High Water', and 'Impulse', according to a online report. These shows are otherwise only available for those with a YouTube Premium subscription. The free access went live on Wednesday, April 8, and will remain in effect for a limited period. YouTube hasn't shared a fixed date.

The shows YouTube is offering for free amid the coronavirus pandemic are a part of YouTube's Premium subscription that costs Rs. 129 per month in India. However, as people around world are stuck at home due to the pandemic, the Alphabet-owned video sharing service is joining other services in opening up access to otherwise premium content.

“With a diverse collection of fan-favourite YouTube originals now available to stream for free, we are continuing to promote safety while offering our users of all ages entertainment across the globe,” Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global head of original content told Variety.

Here's a list of all the YouTube Originals that have been made available to everyone:

  1. Escape the Night
  2. Matpat's Game Lab
  3. Step Up: High Water
  4. Impulse
  5. Sherwood
  6. Sideswiped
  7. The Sidemen Show
  8. Foursome
  9. Me and My Grandma
  10. F2 Finding Football
  11. Overthinking with Kat & June
  12. The Fake Show

Apart from the shows mentioned above, the report said that YouTube is also opening access to kids and family originals like 'We Are Savvy,' 'Hyperlinked,' 'Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force' and 'Kings of Atlantis'.

