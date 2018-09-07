NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Originals Comes to India With A.R. Rahman's 'ARRived'

, 07 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Originals Comes to India With A.R. Rahman's 'ARRived'

Photo Credit: Google, Paul Hebert/AMPAS

(Inset) A.R. Rahman at "The Oscar Concert" in March

Highlights

  • First YouTube Original from India is from Rahman
  • A music talent hunt called 'ARRived'
  • No date on YouTube Premium, yet

YouTube has announced the first show – a music talent hunt called ‘ARRived’ led by award-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman – under its YouTube Originals banner in India, which will release within a month’s time. It will be supported by advertisements, just as with everything else on the world’s biggest video platform.

The Google-owned service is also looking at introducing its ad-free subscription-based offering, YouTube Premium, YouTube India head of entertainment Satya Raghavan told members of the press this week, though it hasn’t decided on a date yet. YouTube Premium is currently available in 21 countries, and costs $12 (about Rs. 860) per month or equivalent.

Though technically Rahman’s ARRived is the first show announced under the Originals banner in India, YouTube piloted two cricket-based, sponsored talk shows from India in the past: Breakfast with Champions, hosted by actor-presenter Gaurav Kapur, and What The Duck, hosted by comedian-presenter Vikram Sathaye. The latter was made for the Viu streaming service but also available on YouTube.

According to Business Standard, Raghavan said the “timing is just perfect” given the affordability of mobile data in India has driven online video consumption, which accounts for 75 percent of all mobile traffic that is currently at 8GB a month per subscriber, he added citing unnamed industry reports.

YouTube joins a crowded space among streaming services competing to offer original content in India. Beyond the big subscription-only offerings in Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which have produced the likes of Sacred Games and Comicstaan, half a dozen other players – Hotstar, Voot, Hooq, Eros Now, Yupp TV, and ALTBalaji – have original-content plans of their own. Voot announced 17 new shows just last week.

Raghavan & Co. can bank on YouTube’s might, which has grown to 245 million unique users per month from India, with the daily active viewer base growing at 100 percent year-over-year. In the last four years, YouTube channels from India with over one million subscribers have risen from 16 to 300, Raghavan said.

Internationally, YouTube has a flurry of originals that have been released or are in the works. That includes critically-acclaimed Karate Kid follow-up Cobra Kai, the big-budgeted sci-fi Origin out in November, a comedy co-produced by George Clooney and Kirsten Dunst, and Oscar-winner Jordan Peele’s comedy sci-fi anthology Weird City. It plans to launch 50 new shows in 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Originals, AR Rahman, ARRived, YouTube Premium, YouTube India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
British Airways Hacked With Details of 380,000 Bank Cards Stolen
Netflix Opens Toronto Film Festival
AI Camera Phones
YouTube Originals Comes to India With A.R. Rahman's 'ARRived'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  2. Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
  3. Lenovo ThinkPad E480 With 8th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  4. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  5. Jio Subscribers Can Avail 1GB Free Data by Having a Chocolate
  6. Uber Says Its Air Taxi Can Cut Travel Time in Mumbai by 90 Percent
  7. Vivo V11 Pro vs Oppo F9 Pro vs Poco F1 vs Nokia 7 Plus
  8. Xiaomi Poco F1 Update Brings Camera Optimisations, AOSP Buttons
  9. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  10. iPhone Xs Max Said to Be 'Likely' Name for 6.5-inch Model, Prices Leaked
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.