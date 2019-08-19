Technology News
YouTube Originals Free to Watch Starting September 24

Not all YouTube Originals will be offered for free to the users.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 10:27 IST
YouTube Originals Free to Watch Starting September 24

Months after confirming that its Originals programming would soon be free with advertisements, YouTube has finally announced content released after September 24 will be available to non-YouTube Premium subscribers as well. On the official support page, YouTube said that some original content will be available for viewing without a YouTube Premium subscription, albeit supported with ads and only select episodes may be available for streaming at any time.

"The new freemium model for YouTube's original content begins after September 24, 2019. All YouTube Originals series, movies, and live events moving forward will be free to watch with ads for 'non-members'. 

"However, there will be tiering system where Premium subscribers 'get immediate access to every episode of a new season' for binging. Free watchers will have to wait for each new instalment to be released," 9to5Google recently reported.

The video-sharing site, in an email to Premium subscribers, said that Premium members will have early access to the shows, along with bonus footage.

YouTube Premium members will also continue to enjoy perks including ad-free viewing, access to all available episodes in a series when they premiere and offline viewing support.


This is being seen as the Google-owned video-sharing platform's new "Single Slate" strategy and comes at a time when most other media companies such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are putting content behind paywalls. 

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Premium
YouTube Originals Free to Watch Starting September 24
