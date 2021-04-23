YouTube is reportedly making it easier for creators to change their name and profile picture on YouTube Studio. The changes will now only affect the YouTube channel instead of the entire Google account. The new feature was apparently a highly requested one from YouTube creators and reportedly started rolling out on April 22. This feature is available to both personal and brand accounts on the video sharing social media platform. Recently, YouTube also added a checks feature that verifies copyright information before it any content is uploaded.

A report by The Verge states that YouTube will now allow creators to change their names and profile pictures on the social media platform without changing them with the linked Google account. This will enable creators to have a different name and picture for their YouTube and Gmail accounts if they wish to do so. However, there is a rider that creators with a verified account will lose their verified badge. In such a case, users can reapply for the verification, as per the publication.

Creators can change their name and profile picture heading to YouTube Studio. Once there, head to the Customisation option from the sidebar on the left side of the screen. Creators can then change their profile picture under the Branding tab and can change their name under the Basic info tab. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the feature. It can be speculated that the update hasn't reached all users yet.

YouTube recently added a checks feature for creators to its YouTube Studio. The new feature will check for copyright infringement before a video is uploaded to YouTube. The video sharing platform, along with copyright owners, actively checks for any violation of the laws that may lead to any video being pulled down from YouTube. However, even if no violations are found before the video is uploaded, copyright owners can still flag it after it is uploaded. This may not affect copyright trolling in the future. An additional feature has been introduced that tells the subscriber count in real-time. The count is visible on the Creator Dashboard under the Analytics tab.