Technology News
loading

YouTube Will Now Let Creators Change Name, Profile Picture Without Affecting Google Account: Report

YouTube verified accounts will lose their verification badge if they change their name.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 April 2021 19:16 IST
YouTube Will Now Let Creators Change Name, Profile Picture Without Affecting Google Account: Report

YouTube’s new feature is available for both personal and brand accounts

Highlights
  • YouTube has reportedly started rolling out this feature
  • Creators can change name, photo via YouTube Studio
  • YouTube recently added a checks feature to avoid copyright infringement

YouTube is reportedly making it easier for creators to change their name and profile picture on YouTube Studio. The changes will now only affect the YouTube channel instead of the entire Google account. The new feature was apparently a highly requested one from YouTube creators and reportedly started rolling out on April 22. This feature is available to both personal and brand accounts on the video sharing social media platform. Recently, YouTube also added a checks feature that verifies copyright information before it any content is uploaded.

A report by The Verge states that YouTube will now allow creators to change their names and profile pictures on the social media platform without changing them with the linked Google account. This will enable creators to have a different name and picture for their YouTube and Gmail accounts if they wish to do so. However, there is a rider that creators with a verified account will lose their verified badge. In such a case, users can reapply for the verification, as per the publication.

Creators can change their name and profile picture heading to YouTube Studio. Once there, head to the Customisation option from the sidebar on the left side of the screen. Creators can then change their profile picture under the Branding tab and can change their name under the Basic info tab. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the feature. It can be speculated that the update hasn't reached all users yet.

YouTube recently added a checks feature for creators to its YouTube Studio. The new feature will check for copyright infringement before a video is uploaded to YouTube. The video sharing platform, along with copyright owners, actively checks for any violation of the laws that may lead to any video being pulled down from YouTube. However, even if no violations are found before the video is uploaded, copyright owners can still flag it after it is uploaded. This may not affect copyright trolling in the future. An additional feature has been introduced that tells the subscriber count in real-time. The count is visible on the Creator Dashboard under the Analytics tab.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Studio, Google
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Mi 11X Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

YouTube Will Now Let Creators Change Name, Profile Picture Without Affecting Google Account: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X Phones to Launch in India Today
  3. Snapchat Android App Adds More Users Than Wall Street Expected
  4. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 6 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  5. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  6. Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India for World Book Day
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing
  8. Has Dogecoin Finally Fizzled After Record Rally?
  9. Oppo A53s 5G to Launch in India on April 27, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Apple, Google Questioned by US Senators on App Store Dominance
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Will Now Let Creators Change Name, Profile Picture Without Affecting Google Account: Report
  2. PlayStation Now to Add Support for Streaming 1080p Capable Games This Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Getting April 2021 Security Patch, Bug Fixes With Latest Update: Report
  4. Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 With Replaceable Tip Launched at Half the Price of Its Predecessor
  5. Bitcoin Sinks Below $50,000 as Cryptocurrencies Stumble Over Biden Tax Plans
  6. Lenovo Yoga Duet 2021 2-in-1 Notebook, New Xiaoxin Laptops Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nokia X20 Will Not Ship With Bundled Charger Like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi Flagship Phones
  8. Oppo Enco Air With 24 Hour Battery Life, Bluetooth v5.2 Revealed Ahead of Expected May 6 Launch
  9. Police Officers Find Lost Nintendo Switch in Utah Park, Beat All High Scores: See Hilarious Tweet
  10. Microsoft Windows 10 Taskbar Gets New Widget With News, Weather Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com