YouTube Music Lets You Hide Your Liked Videos From YouTube

This setting doesn’t work both ways – the songs you have liked on YouTube Music will still show up on YouTube’s video platform.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 October 2020 17:36 IST
This update could help users compartmentalise between YouTube and YouTube Music

Highlights
  • You can hide YouTube’s liked music videos on YouTube Music
  • This setting will not apply to the videos you have liked on YouTube Music
  • YouTube Music has been getting several updates past few months

YouTube Music now lets you hide music videos that you have liked on YouTube. If you enable this option in YouTube Music's setting menu, the music videos you have liked on YouTube will no longer show up on YouTube Music. However, this doesn't work both ways – the songs you have liked on YouTube Music will still show up on YouTube's video platform. YouTube Music has been getting several new features over the last few months as it replaces Google Play Music.

As pointed out by a Reddit user, the toggle for liked YouTube videos seems to have begun rolling out for users globally on YouTube Music. The toggle is turned on by default. If you don't want the music videos you've liked with a thumbs up on the main YouTube app to appear on YouTube Music, you can manually select the setting. This is a helpful feature, as YouTube recognises videos as music sometimes, when they are not.

A report by Android Police noted that song recommendations and music history still seem to be bleeding over from YouTube Music to the YouTube. The music history, the report said, seems to be appearing in YouTube particularly when you use the YouTube Music Android TV app or when you ask Google Assistant to start a playlist.

With Google Play Music shut down, Google is rolling out frequent updates for YouTube Music. This update in particular could help users compartmentalise between YouTube and YouTube Music. Although it can be helpful to have the two linked, YouTube often mistakes other videos as music videos and adds them to the category of liked songs on YouTube Music.

To change your liked music settings, Click on Settings on YouTube Music. This will automatically open to General settings, where you will see a ‘Show your liked music from YouTube' toggle. You can enable/disable that according to your preference.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

