YouTube Music has added an activity bar that will let users customise the homepage. There will also be up to seven personalised My Mix playlists on the Home tab that YouTube says will have diverse artists and different modes. The playlists will keep getting updated. The activity bar, on the other hand, will allow users to gain easy access to music for featured activities like workout and focus. The update has started rolling out for users.

The activity bar on the Home tab on YouTube Music will give users easy access to music for the following featured activities: Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute. Tapping on the workout icon will directly take you to a dedicated personalised homepage that will have playlists suited for your workout, as per YouTube. There will be up to four new personalised Workout Mixes here.

“We're introducing a suite of new personalized playlists and a way to navigate the YouTube Music homepage, to ensure every listener can easily enjoy the music that speaks to them,” wrote YouTube Music product manager Nathan Lasche in a blog post.

The set of seven personalised playlists being rolled out by YouTube Music is a feature similar to Spotify's Daily Mixes. When we checked out the new My Mix playlists, there were fifty songs in each playlist, based on our past listening habits.

There are fifty songs in each of the seven personalised playlists on YouTube Music

My Supermix playlist (formerly Your Mix) is also available. It will combine music across moods and genres. YouTube Music also has New Release Mix, Your Like auto playlist, and Discover Mix playlist.

With Google Play Music shutting down, YouTube Music has been receiving a slew of updates in the past few months. Google is encouraging users to shift to YouTube Music and has introduced features such as letting users cast their songs, play personalised playlists through Google Assistant, and more.

