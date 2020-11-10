Technology News
loading

YouTube Music Adds Activity Bar for Easy Access on Homepage, Multiple Personalised Playlists

The activity bar on YouTube Music will give users easy access to music for the following featured activities: Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 November 2020 13:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Music Adds Activity Bar for Easy Access on Homepage, Multiple Personalised Playlists

YouTube Music's new activity bar feature has started rolling out for users

Highlights
  • YouTube Music will offer seven personalised playlists
  • These My Mix playlists will constantly be updated
  • YouTube Music was also rolling out an activity bar for customisation

YouTube Music has added an activity bar that will let users customise the homepage. There will also be up to seven personalised My Mix playlists on the Home tab that YouTube says will have diverse artists and different modes. The playlists will keep getting updated. The activity bar, on the other hand, will allow users to gain easy access to music for featured activities like workout and focus. The update has started rolling out for users.

The activity bar on the Home tab on YouTube Music will give users easy access to music for the following featured activities: Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute. Tapping on the workout icon will directly take you to a dedicated personalised homepage that will have playlists suited for your workout, as per YouTube. There will be up to four new personalised Workout Mixes here.

“We're introducing a suite of new personalized playlists and a way to navigate the YouTube Music homepage, to ensure every listener can easily enjoy the music that speaks to them,” wrote YouTube Music product manager Nathan Lasche in a blog post.

The set of seven personalised playlists being rolled out by YouTube Music is a feature similar to Spotify's Daily Mixes. When we checked out the new My Mix playlists, there were fifty songs in each playlist, based on our past listening habits.

youtube music update mymix youtube_music_update_mymix

There are fifty songs in each of the seven personalised playlists on YouTube Music

My Supermix playlist (formerly Your Mix) is also available. It will combine music across moods and genres. YouTube Music also has New Release Mix, Your Like auto playlist, and Discover Mix playlist.

With Google Play Music shutting down, YouTube Music has been receiving a slew of updates in the past few months. Google is encouraging users to shift to YouTube Music and has introduced features such as letting users cast their songs, play personalised playlists through Google Assistant, and more.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube, Google
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord SE With 65W Fast Charging, AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch Early Next Year
PlayStation 4 Can Now Stream PlayStation 5, Remote Play App Gets Multiplayer, HDR Support

Related Stories

YouTube Music Adds Activity Bar for Easy Access on Homepage, Multiple Personalised Playlists
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut Across Retail Stores: Report
  3. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review
  4. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon via Flipkart
  5. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 May Come With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  6. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  7. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get New Models on November 11
  8. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality
  9. How to Make Digital Payments via WhatsApp Pay
  10. WhatsApp Gets a Shopping Button to Highlight Business’ Product Catalogues
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series 5G Models Price Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Nokia 8000 4G Leaked Poster Tips Slider Design Will Be Ditched for Curved Edges
  4. New Ghimob Malware Targeting Financial Global Apps, Offers Remote Access to Hacker: Kaspersky
  5. PlayStation 4 Can Now Stream PlayStation 5, Remote Play App Gets Multiplayer, HDR Support
  6. YouTube Music Adds Activity Bar for Easy Access on Homepage, Multiple Personalised Playlists
  7. OnePlus Nord SE With 65W Fast Charging, AMOLED Display Tipped to Launch Early Next Year
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India Cut by Rs. 25,000 Across Retail Stores: Report
  9. WhatsApp Gets a Shopping Button, to See What Businesses are Selling on the App
  10. Spider-Man PS4 Save Games Can Be Exported to PS5’s Spider-Man Remastered, Insomniac Says in About-Turn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com