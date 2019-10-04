YouTube Music app is set to get three new personalised playlist to compete better with Spotify. YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan confirmed in an onstage interview that the three new playlists are called Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix. These new playlists will be rolled out to users sometime later this month itself, but an exact launch date hasn't been announced. The three new playlists will show up in the ‘Mixed for you' section on the homepage.

## YouTube Music personalised playlist

Mohan claims that these new personalised playlists are based on the feedback received by users. “Our YouTube Music app has been out now for a couple of years. And as we've rolled it out [in different countries], we've gotten lots of feedback from our users about what they'd love to see. And one of the things that they tell us repeatedly is, they love the fact that, through a combination of things like machine learning and human beings that are music lovers, we put all this great music in front of our users in the YouTube Music app,” he told TechCrunch.

The first playlist to be reportedly introduced is called Discover Mix. As the name suggests, it will help users discover new artists and their music, and less popular music from artists they love. This sounds similar to Spotify's Discover Weekly playlists that offers 50 songs for users to listen to from varied artists. YouTube essentially takes record of your historical listening data, to compile a personalised Discover Mix for you.

Similarly, the New Release Mix playlist seems inspired by Spotify's Your Release Radar playlist, and it offers the most recent releases from your favourite artists. Lastly, the report adds, ‘Your Mix is a playlist that combines the music you love with songs you haven't heard yet but will probably like, based on your listening habits.'

These three YouTube Music personalised playlists will be updated weekly, and will be available to users worldwide. Android Police also reports of a Chill Mix being spotted once, but it isn't sure of when and if this playlist will be available. The report also says that the Discover Mix playlist will be refreshed every Wednesday, while Chill Mix should get refreshed every Monday on YouTube Music.

Google is killing off Google Play Music, and is replacing it with YouTube Music. The app even comes pre-installed with Android 10. In India, YouTube Music has a free tier which is ad-supported, but also gives users the option of ad-free and offline usage starting at Rs. 99 per month.