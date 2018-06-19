Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Music, Premium Streaming Services Extended to Europe

 
, 19 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Music, Premium Streaming Services Extended to Europe

YouTube extended its music streaming service to Europe Monday a month after it launched in North America and parts of Asia.

YouTube Music will offer Europeans millions of songs and videos advertising-free for a subscription of EUR 9.99 (roughly Rs. 800) a month - 11 percent more expensive than its US version.

An existing free version of the standalone service with ads will continue with "a reimagined mobile app and brand new desktop player", it said.

The Google-owned giant said it would have "thousands of playlists... millions of songs, albums and artist radio" - a tool than allows listeners to build radio lists around a singer or band.

The new service is an attempt by the Californian digital empire to combat its fast-growing rivals like Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.

Google boasts that 1.3 billion Internet users already listen to music via YouTube, but it wants a bigger slice of the paid-for music market.

The music industry lobby group, the IFPI, said that 176 million people around the world paid to stream music in 2017, the majority on Sweden-based Spotify, which has 75 million paying subscribers.

YouTube has faced criticism from the music industry for abusing its position, with the IFPI saying that it only pays $1 (Rs. 67) a year per user in royalties to artists while Spotify pays $20 (roughly Rs. 1,300).

But YouTube said it has agreed new more equal terms with music companies.

The money paid by streaming operators has helped revive the music industry over the last three years.

Google is also rebranding its YouTube Red services as YouTube Premium offering ad-free music streaming alongside a video platform.

The service, which includes children's shows like the Karate Kid-inspired "Cobra Kai" and a gaming app, is priced at EUR 11.99 (roughly Rs. 950) per month.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a recent Bloomberg interview that the company has 50 million paid and trial subscribers on its music service, which launched in 2015 and does not have a free tier.

Deezer, which claims to specialise in "cooler" bands and in niche and local markets, has around 15 million subscribers, according to the IFPI.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Entertainment, Internet, Apps, Google, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, YouTube Red, YouTube, Europe
Intel Tops List of Tech Companies Fighting Forced Labour
Google Is Training Machines to Predict When a Patient Will Die
Touch Screen Laptops
YouTube Music, Premium Streaming Services Extended to Europe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Phone Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  2. Vodafone's New Prepaid Packs Offer Up to 3GB Data Per Day to Rival Jio
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Oppo Find X Set to Launch Today, Expected to Offer 5x Optical Zoom & More
  5. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  6. Nokia X6 Global Variants, Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted in Bluetooth Certification
  7. iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus Now Offered With Zero Down Payment EMIs in India
  8. Redmi 6 Launch, MIUI 10, Jio's Latest Offer, and More News This Week
  9. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  10. Mi Router 4Q With 3 Omni-Directional Antennas, MiNET Button Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.