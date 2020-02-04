Technology News
loading

YouTube Now Has 20 Million Music and Premium Paid Subscribers, Google Reveals

"On the YouTube side, all our user metrics are very strong," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said during an earnings call on Monday.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 19:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Now Has 20 Million Music and Premium Paid Subscribers, Google Reveals

YouTube ranks as one of the world's biggest search engines, like parent Google

Highlights
  • YouTube ended 2019 at a $3 billion annual run rate, Sundar Pichai said
  • YouTube logged $15 billion in annual ad revenue, he added
  • YouTube reported revenue of $4.17 billion in Q4 2019

Google-owned YouTube has reached 20 million music and premium paid subscribers and over 2 million YouTube TV paid subscribers. YouTube ended 2019 at a $3 billion annual run rate in YouTube subscriptions and other non-advertising revenues, Alphabet Founder and CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday.

YouTube logged $15 billion in annual ad revenue - a 35.8 percent growth over the prior year. For Q4 2019, YouTube reported revenue of $4.17 billion.

"On the YouTube side, all our user metrics are very strong. They're global in nature and increasingly we see newer verticals beginning to grow as well. So, YouTube is working horizontally well at scale. And for us, it's making sure, as an ecosystem, it works better so that the content there, the experiences there are improving," Pichai told analysts during an earnings call.

People can now easily buy products in YouTube's home feed and search results making it possible for advertisers to reach even more audiences.

"Try searching for Puma shoes review on YouTube to see an example. With all the related content on YouTube like unboxing and beauty videos, this is the format people love and it delivers a simple in-video buying experience," said Pichai.

Google added as many buildings to Google Maps using machine learning (ML) in 2019 as it added using all techniques in the previous decade, Pichai also revealed.

"In Maps, we are celebrating our 15th anniversary very soon and in the past year we brought reliable directions to 630 million additional people in locations that previously weren't well-mapped," informed Pichai.

With all these improvements user growth is strong and the range of things people are doing with Google Maps continues to expand as well.

"The Google Assistant now helps more than 500 million monthly users across 90 counties to get things done, across smart speakers and smart displays, phones, TVs, cars and more," he said.

Pichai announced that over $80 billion has been earned by developers around the world from Google Play. There are now over 2 billion active monthly users of Google Play.

Hardware, however, is still in the early stages of delivering on Google's vision for ambient computing.

"Our home devices demonstrate how this vision can come to life in creating the home of the future with our new Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max selling well over the holidays, following on from the Pixel 3a, which sold well last year.

"With Pixel 4, we continue to build out our capabilities and are keenly focused on execution delivering great user experiences and broadening our distribution, and our pending acquisition of Fitbit will give us a foundation in variables," said Pichai.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Premium, YouTube TV, Google, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai
Coronavirus Sends Asia's Social Media Censors Into Overdrive

Related Stories

YouTube Now Has 20 Million Music and Premium Paid Subscribers, Google Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  2. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  3. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  4. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  6. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  7. Google Pay Issue Removes Bank Accounts for Some Users, Now Fixed
  8. Oppo A8, Oppo F15s Tipped to Launch in India in March
  9. Google Photos Bug Resulted in Video Archives Being Shared With Strangers
  10. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Magic 5G to Feature 80W Charging With Air Cooling Tech
  2. YouTube Now Has 20 Million Music and Premium Paid Subscribers, Google Reveals
  3. Coronavirus: Millions in China Banish Blues With Online Games, Video Apps
  4. iQoo 3 Live Images Tip Hole-Punch Design, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumoured to Debut With 'Fine-Tuned' 120Hz Display
  6. Xiaomi 100W Super Charge Turbo Details Revealed, Redmi Head Claims It Has Reached Early Stages of Production
  7. Mi Super Sale 2020: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 Series Listed With Price Cuts
  8. Flipkart Apple Days 2020 Sale Begins Tomorrow: Price Cut on iPhone XS, Rs. 7,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11 Pro, More
  9. Paytm Rolls Out All-in-One Payment Gateway, Android-Based POS for Small and Medium Enterprises
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.