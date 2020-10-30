Technology News
loading

YouTube Music, Premium Now Have Over 3 Crore Paid Subscribers Combined: Sundar Pichai

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music have over 50 lakh users on free trials.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 October 2020 15:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Music, Premium Now Have Over 3 Crore Paid Subscribers Combined: Sundar Pichai

YouTube is making the most of people staying indoors due to the pandemic

Highlights
  • YouTube growth was announced during Alphabet’s earnings call
  • Daily views of guided meditation videos on YouTube grew 40 percent
  • YouTube TV also hit the mark of 30 lakh paid subscribers

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium paid subscriber base hit three crore subscribers, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai revealed while announcing the company's quarterly results. The latest number shows an increment from the two crore paid subscribers announced late last year. Alongside YouTube Music and Premium growth, Pichai mentioned that YouTube TV surpassed the 30 lakh-paid subscribers mark. The television service that was launched in April 2017 with an aim to offer a cord-cutting experience is currently limited to the US market.

Pichai said during Alphabet's earnings call that there were over 3.5 crore users combined on YouTube Music and YouTube Premium. This includes 50 lakh users on free trials of both services that were launched in India in March last year.

YouTube Music is available at Rs. 99 a month, while YouTube Premium is offered at a monthly charge of Rs. 129. There are also discounts for people opting for family and student plans.

The coronavirus outbreak seems to have significantly helped YouTube grow its paid services in global markets. Pichai underlined that “as a sign of the times,” daily views of guided meditation videos on YouTube were up by 40 percent since March, while DIY face mask tutorials were viewed over a billion times.

“People come to YouTube for entertainment, information, and opportunities to learn something new,” Pichai said.

YouTube isn't alone in making the most out of the ongoing pandemic. Competing platforms including Amazon Prime Video has also seen a swift growth in the last few months as people are staying indoors with their families and loved ones. Amazon said in its quarterly results that the number of Prime members streaming videos grew 80 percent year-over-year in the third quarter.

“We've seen it as a very significant acquisition channel for new Prime members,” Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said.

Similarly, Spotify, the Sweden-based platform that competes against the likes of YouTube Music and Amazon Prime Music, reported that its paid subscribers grew 27 percent in the third quarter to 11.4 crores from a year earlier.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, YouTube TV, YouTube, Alphabet, Google, Sundar Pichai
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Belly of the Beast

Related Stories

YouTube Music, Premium Now Have Over 3 Crore Paid Subscribers Combined: Sundar Pichai
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  3. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  4. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  5. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  6. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  7. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  8. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  9. Indian Army Launches WhatsApp-Like Indigenous Messaging App SAI
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music, Premium Now Have Over 3 Crore Paid Subscribers Combined: Sundar Pichai
  2. Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on November 4; TENAA Listing Hints Specifications
  3. Ubisoft Postpones Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine Release to Next Year Due to Pandemic
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 New Firmware Update Fixes Bypass Charging, Adds VoLTE Support on BSNL
  5. Paytm, Google Representatives Appear Before House Panel on Personal Data Protection Bill
  6. SteelSeries Aerox 3 Gaming Mice With TrueMove Air Sensor, IP54 Water Resistance Rating Launched
  7. Google One Adds Android VPN for 2TB and Higher Plans in US; Will Expand to iOS, More Countries Soon
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Discounts
  9. Redmi K40 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Website With Model Number M2011K2C
  10. Marvell to Buy Inphi in $10 Billion Chip Deal to Bolster Data Centre, 5G Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com