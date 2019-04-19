Google-owned YouTube is now offering its music streaming service for free on Google Home as well as other Assistant-powered smart speakers.

"With YouTube Music and Google Home, you can ask Google Home to play the right music for any moment or mood and YouTube Music will play the perfect station," James Goddard, Software Engineer for YouTube Music, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Along with a free 30-day trial, YouTube Premium subscribers would be allowed to request specific albums, songs, artists and playlists on-demand along with other player controls like unlimited skips and song replay.

YouTube Music's Premium pack costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 690) a month in international markets.

To take on other music players, the services launched in India last month and costs Rs. 99 a month.

"If you already have a Google Home, navigate to Account Settings in your Google Home app, tap Services and select Music. Select YouTube Music as the default music service," Goddard said.

The free, ad-supported YouTube Music is available on smart speakers in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, the Netherlands, and Austria.

In some time, the feature would roll out to more countries also, Goddard added.