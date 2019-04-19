Technology News

YouTube Music Now Streaming Free on Google Home, Assistant-Powered Smart Speakers

, 19 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Music Now Streaming Free on Google Home, Assistant-Powered Smart Speakers

Google-owned YouTube is now offering its music streaming service for free on Google Home as well as other Assistant-powered smart speakers.

"With YouTube Music and Google Home, you can ask Google Home to play the right music for any moment or mood and YouTube Music will play the perfect station," James Goddard, Software Engineer for YouTube Music, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Along with a free 30-day trial, YouTube Premium subscribers would be allowed to request specific albums, songs, artists and playlists on-demand along with other player controls like unlimited skips and song replay.

YouTube Music's Premium pack costs $9.99 (roughly Rs. 690) a month in international markets.

To take on other music players, the services launched in India last month and costs Rs. 99 a month.

"If you already have a Google Home, navigate to Account Settings in your Google Home app, tap Services and select Music. Select YouTube Music as the default music service," Goddard said.

The free, ad-supported YouTube Music is available on smart speakers in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, the Netherlands, and Austria.

In some time, the feature would roll out to more countries also, Goddard added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music
Mortal Kombat 11 Release Cancelled for Indonesia Due to Local Laws: WB Games
Instagram Spotted Testing Co-Watching Feature on App
Redmi Note 6 Pro
YouTube Music Now Streaming Free on Google Home, Assistant-Powered Smart Speakers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Pixel 3 Owner Asks for Refund, Gets 10 Replacement Phones Instead: Report
  2. Indian Student Destroys 59 University Computers With a 'Killer USB Drive’
  3. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  4. Vodafone Offers Unlimited Calls for 365 Days With New Rs. 999 Recharge
  5. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  6. Realme 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Live in India
  7. Flipkart to Offer Discounted Complete Mobile Protection in Sale Next Week
  8. All You Need to Know About Avengers: Endgame and the Future of MCU
  9. Lcare Watch Review
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Get Fortnite Support, Reveals Xiaomi
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.