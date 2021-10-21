Technology News
loading

YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners

Users who haven’t subscribed to YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium will also not get features including on-demand music selection and unlimited skips.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 October 2021 11:23 IST
YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners

YouTube Music is initially bringing the new changes to its users in Canada starting November 3

Highlights
  • YouTube Music will show videos only to YouTube Premium users
  • Free listeners will, however, get background play
  • YouTube Music will continue to show mood mixes to free users

YouTube Music is going to become audio-only and will no longer be able to play videos for free listeners. The change will initially roll out to users in Canada starting November 3 — alongside the anticipated background play feature for the users who have not subscribed to YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium. It will, however, not bring any updates to subscribers to YouTube Premium as they will continue to be able to watch videos on the YouTube Music app.

Through a detailed post on its Community forums, YouTube announced that videos on YouTube Music will become exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers as free listeners will no longer be able to watch them until they get to the paid subscription. Users who don't have the YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscription will also not get features including on-demand music selection and unlimited skips.

However, YouTube Music will continue to allow free users to access dedicated mood mixes for activities such as workout and commute and explore millions of songs and thousands of playlists, along with ads. Free listeners who have uploaded songs on the YouTube Music app will also continue to play them on-demand, the company said on the Community forums post that has been brought into notice by 9to5Google.

The changes to the YouTube Music free tier will be coming alongside background play that was first announced earlier this month and is coming on November 3. The update is also noted as a Canada first move, though YouTube is yet to reveal its “global expansion plans”. This means that the impact of the new move will initially be limited to Canadian users.

Earlier this week, Apple introduced Apple Music Voice as a new subscription tier for its YouTube Music rival Apple Music. The new plan costs Rs. 49 (or $4.99 in the US) a month to offer music streaming exclusively via Siri. It, however, doesn't include features such as spatial audio and lossless audio and access to music videos that will be exclusive to people subscribing to Apple Music's individual and family plans.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube Music app, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google, YouTube
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition

Related Stories

YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  8. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  9. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked ‘Very Soon’
  10. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, WhatsApp Failed But Twitter Managed To Curb Conspiracy Theories During Pandemic: Study
  2. YouTube Music to Start Becoming Audio-Only for Free Listeners
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions Unveiled; Galaxy Buds 2 Get Maison Kitsuné Edition
  4. Bitcoin Marks All-Time High of Over $67,000; Ether, Dogecoin Jump on Gain-Wagon
  5. TRUTH Social: Donald Trump Launches His Own Social Media App to 'Stand Up to Big Tech'
  6. Bitcoin Edges Off All-Time High but Momentum for More Gains This Year Seen Intact
  7. Crypto Collapse Could Result in Global Financial Crisis, Claims Bank of England Executive
  8. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked Up to 50 Percent ‘Very Soon’
  9. BSNL Revises Rs. 56, Rs. 57, Rs. 58 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Greater Affordability
  10. Facebook Partners With Coinbase to Pilot Novi Digital Wallet in the US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com