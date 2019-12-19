Technology News
YouTube Music Gets 3 New Personalised Mixes - Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix

All three playlists can be found under the "Mixed for you" section on YouTube Music.

By | Updated: 19 December 2019 15:22 IST
YouTube Music Gets 3 New Personalised Mixes - Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix
Highlights
  • YouTube Music launched its first personalised playlists
  • It launched "Discover Mix", "New Release Mix", and "Your Mix"
  • The Discover Mix will deliver 50 tracks every week

YouTube Music has officially launched its first personalised playlists -- "Discover Mix", "New Release Mix" and "Your Mix".

"We are introducing a shelf of three personalised mixes -- the new Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix -- to keep you up to date on what's just been released and introduce you to a wider range of artists and sounds based on your personal taste," the company said in a statement recently.

The Discover Mix will deliver 50 tracks every week, with updates every Wednesday. The New Release Mix will round up new music by users' favourite artists and most new songs will land on the list on Fridays.

The third playlist, Your Mix, is full of songs by artists a user knows and loves, and also mixes in some songs and artists that users have never heard before, but they might like them.

"Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix are now available globally for all YouTube Music listeners. These new mixes are just the beginning of an even more personalised YouTube Music, so stay tuned for more music mixed just for you," the company added.

All three playlists can be found under the "Mixed for you" section on YouTube Music and can be played on a browser and the iOS and Android apps.

YouTube Music Gets 3 New Personalised Mixes - Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix
