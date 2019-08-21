YouTube direct messaging service, not the most popular way to chat for a large number of users, is set to fade out soon. The Messages service is being pulled from Android, iOS, and the Web, Google announced in a support post on its site.

"Two years ago, we launched a feature to enable you to share videos via direct messages on YouTube. Since then, we've also focused on public conversations with updates to comments, posts, and stories. We're constantly reevaluating our priorities and have decided to discontinue YouTube's native direct messaging feature while we focus on improving public conversations," the post noted.

"In August 2017, YouTube introduced a 'Messages' feature for its mobile apps and later the Web. Two years later, the Google video site announced that it's killing the built-in chatting functionality next month.

"The direct messaging feature is a quick way to share videos directly on YouTube. It supports both individual and group conversations, with the last major update in May 2018 when YouTube Messages was rolled out to the Web," 9to5Google reported on Tuesday.

But it's not clear why the Google-owned platform has decided to retire the feature. It's being said YouTube would focus on beefing up the site's comments section.

As a replacement, Google simply advises users to share links in other social networks. YouTube killing Messages is unlikely to cause an outcry -- unlike Hangouts Classic -- with many learning about or remembering that the feature existed today, the report added.

"The bulk of updates in recent months has been focussed on YouTube Stories for creators to offer an Instagram and Snapchat-like experience that is not as produced as videos. It's available for users with over 10,000 followers, and beginning to appear in the main Home feed," the report also said.