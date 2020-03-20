Technology News
loading

YouTube Joins Netflix by Reducing Streaming Quality in Europe Due to Coronavirus

The move came after Breton spoke to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 March 2020 17:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Joins Netflix by Reducing Streaming Quality in Europe Due to Coronavirus

YouTube did this to prevent internet gridlock

Highlights
  • EU industry chief urged platforms to cut the quality of their videos
  • YouTube has switched traffic in the EU to standard definition by default
  • SD videos are not as detailed or as sharp as high definition videos

Alphabet's YouTube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at home.

YouTube is the second company after Netflix to act after EU industry chief Thierry Breton urged streaming platforms to cut the quality of their videos to prevent internet gridlock. Videos account for a substantial part of internet traffic data.

The move came after Breton spoke to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. It said so far it had only seen a few usage peaks but decided to act to minimise stress on the system.

"We are making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to standard definition by default," the company said in a statement.

Standard definition videos are not as detailed or as sharp as high definition videos.

Europe's telecoms providers, from Vodafone to Deutsche Telekom, have reported a spike in data traffic in recent days, forcing Breton to issue his pre-emptive call before the internet breaks down.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Youtube, Sundar Pichai, Google, Coronavirus, EU, European Union
Former Uber Self-Driving Head Levandowski Agrees to Plea Deal Over Google Secrets
Google Hangouts Meet Update Gives More Control to Teachers on Over Video Conference

Related Stories

YouTube Joins Netflix by Reducing Streaming Quality in Europe Due to Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Jio Revises 4G Vouchers With Double High-Speed Data Access
  4. BSNL Promotes Work from Home Culture by Offering Free Broadband Plan
  5. Realme Narzo 10, 10A Phone to Launch on March 26, Specifications Teased
  6. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  7. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Has Been Delayed Due to the Coronavirus
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S Rumoured to Debut With Low Latency Rate, Wireless Charging Support
  2. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S Rumoured to Debut With Low Latency Rate, Wireless Charging Support
  3. PlayStation Store Mega March Sale Brings Discounts on Hundreds of PS3, PS4, and PS Vita Games
  4. NASA Suspends Work on Artemis Manned Mission Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus
  5. Google Honours Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis With a Google Doodle, Shows How You Should Wash Your Hands
  6. Google Hangouts Meet Update Gives More Control to Teachers on Over Video Conference
  7. YouTube Joins Netflix by Reducing Streaming Quality in Europe Due to Coronavirus
  8. Former Uber Self-Driving Head Levandowski Agrees to Plea Deal Over Google Secrets
  9. GDC Summer Event to Take Place in August Following GDC 2020’s Cancellation
  10. Tesla Suspends Production at US Vehicle Factory Due to Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.